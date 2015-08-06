    

Soirée Poulet

| May 22, 2017 | Calendar

Commemorate the end of the Los Angeles Times’ Food Bowl festival with Chef Thomas Keller as he opens his doors at Bouchon for a fried chicken party. Joined by local guest chefs, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, and Jeff Cerciello. Guests can expect favorite chicken dishes from Ad Hoc, Son of a Gun, and Farmshop while enjoying complimentary beer and wine from the bar. Runs from 7-10 p.m. 235 N. Canon Dr, 310-271-9910; thomaskeller.com

Calendar

