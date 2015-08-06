    

6 Amazing Restaurant Patios Perfect for Alfresco Dining in LA

By Eliza Krpoyan | May 18, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

Take full advantage of LA’s unbeatable warm weather on the patios of these six restaurants.

Laurel Hardware

Laurel-Hardware-Alfresco-Dining-Los-Angeles.jpg

Sit under olive trees, and string lights at this restaurant, which was once a hardware store. The beautifully designed space recently introduced an intimate Mescal bar. On the summertime menu, Executive Chef Alison Trent says, “As we move into warmer weather we celebrate by grilling as much as we can. Summer is an exciting season for chefs as it’s all about respecting the beautiful produce that’s available.” P.S. also check out sister restaurant Ysabel, which also has amazing outdoor seating. Laurel Hardware, 7984 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, 323-656-6070; Ysabel, 945 N. Fairfax Ave., West Hollywood, 323-366-2940

Plant Food + Wine

The vegan Venice restaurant will introduce “Pop, Clink, Fizz,” this summer. “It will allow people to really experience natural, beautifully made small production champagnes,” says owner Michael Kinney. The restaurant, which has expansive outdoor seating in the back will be cycling through different low production champagnes. “We just want people to be able to experience this artistry,” shares Kinney. 1009 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, 310-450-1009

Hinoki & the Bird

Hinoki-And-The-Bird-Alfresco-Dining-Los-Angeles.jpg

Agents from CAA and their clients dine regularly at Hinoki and the Bird’s outdoor garden. The space—designed by Milo Garcia—has a fully retractable roof. For the summertime, the restaurant has added matcha affogato with vanilla and green tea ice creams, and black sesame shortbread. Executive Chef Brandon Kida has also added a five-course ICHIBA menu on Wednesday nights made prepared ingredients picked up from the Santa Monica Farmers Market that morning. 10 W. Century Dr., Los Angeles, 310-552-1200

Culina Modern Italian

The Italian restaurant’s gorgeous outdoor seating is hidden inside the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. For the first time in a long while, Chef Mirko Paderno has changed the restaurant’s menu. Choose from dishes like braised short ribs stuffed egg pasta, sashimi grade tuna tartare, tuna in olive oil salad, and imported burrata cheese with fresh peach. 300 S. Doheny Dr., Los Angeles, 310-860-4000

The Front Yard

The-Front-Yard-Alfresco-Dining-Los-Angeles.jpg

The Studio City restaurant—complete with sprawling outdoor seating—has recently introduced cereal cocktails like Snap, Cocoa, Pop, a concoction of Stoli Vanil, Marie Brizard French dark chocolate, half and half that’s topped with chocolate drizzle, and finished with a Cocoa Krispie rimmed glass (available for brunch only). The Garland, 4222 Vineland Ave., North Hollywood, 818-255-7290

Michael’s Santa Monica

Michael McCarty’s eponymous restaurant re-opened last fall with 28-year-old Chef Miles Thompson at the helm. Chef Thompson—who cut his teeth at restaurants like Son of a Gun, Animal, and NOBU—has created must-try dishes like swordfin squid with burnt eggplant puree as well as a grilled branzino with black carrot purée, winter citrus, and Calabrian chili. 1147 Third St., Santa Monica, 310-451-0843

