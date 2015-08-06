PartiesSee More
By Jessica Estrada | May 23, 2017 | Lifestyle
Take your photos off your camera and phone and show them off with these cool, unique items.
Polaroid 600 Camera Square, Impossible Project ($129). us.impossible-project.com
The classic Polaroid is back and cooler than ever. Sure it’s a bit heavier to lug around than your iPhone but the feeling of having your photo printed on the spot is priceless.
Layflat Photo Album, Artifact Uprising ($139). artifactuprising.com
Why buy a coffee table book when you can make your own gorgeous book filled with your favorite photos?
Mandalay Gold Bamboo Frame, Framebridge (prices vary). framebridge.com
Getting your Instagram photos custom framed—in a gorgeous bamboo gold frame, no less—will make them look like veritable artwork on your walls.
iPhone 7 Case, Shuterfly ($44). shutterfly.com
Let your cell phone show off your favorite ‘grams in a beautiful, eye-catching way.
Botanica Grand Calendar, Minted ($39). minted.com
Sprinkle some joy and beauty onto your desk by ditching your boring calendar for one that’s personalized with photos that make your heart melt.
Postcard, Persnickety Prints (prices vary). persnicketyprints.com
Transform your photos into beautiful postcards you can send to friends and family around the globe.
