By Jessica Estrada | May 23, 2017 | Lifestyle

Take your photos off your camera and phone and show them off with these cool, unique items.

Go Old School With a Polaroid Camera

Polaroid 600 Camera Square, Impossible Project ($129). us.impossible-project.com

The classic Polaroid is back and cooler than ever. Sure it’s a bit heavier to lug around than your iPhone but the feeling of having your photo printed on the spot is priceless.

Get a Custom Book Printed

Layflat Photo Album, Artifact Uprising ($139). artifactuprising.com

Why buy a coffee table book when you can make your own gorgeous book filled with your favorite photos?

Have Your Photos Custom Framed

Mandalay Gold Bamboo Frame, Framebridge (prices vary). framebridge.com

Getting your Instagram photos custom framed—in a gorgeous bamboo gold frame, no less—will make them look like veritable artwork on your walls.

Make a Personalized Phone Case

iPhone 7 Case, Shuterfly ($44). shutterfly.com

Let your cell phone show off your favorite ‘grams in a beautiful, eye-catching way.

Create a Custom Photo Calendar

Botanica Grand Calendar, Minted ($39). minted.com

Sprinkle some joy and beauty onto your desk by ditching your boring calendar for one that’s personalized with photos that make your heart melt.

Make Your Own Postcards

Postcard, Persnickety Prints (prices vary). persnicketyprints.com

Transform your photos into beautiful postcards you can send to friends and family around the globe.