    

Parties

See More
Read More

May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
Read More

April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
Read More

April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

People

See More
Read More

May 24, 2017

'Animal Kingdom' Star Shawn Hatosy on New Season & Working With Ellen Barkin
Read More

May 22, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Beyoncé & Jay Z Take Blue Ivy in LA?
Read More

May 19, 2017

Tia Mowry Spills on Her Fashion Icon, Her Favorite Spot for Hip Hop Yoga & Summer in LA

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 18, 2017

6 Amazing Restaurant Patios Perfect for Alfresco Dining in LA
Read More

May 11, 2017

5 Beloved LA Restaurants Now Offering Brunch Service
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

May 25, 2017

Earthy Decor Warms Up a Modern Home in Santa Monica
Read More

May 18, 2017

Luxury Small-Lot Homes Perfect for LA Buyers
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 17, 2017

One-Piece Bathing Suits That Are Anything but Basic
Read More

May 16, 2017

Find Out Which Celebs Are Sporting Pieces From Chanel's New Handbag Line
Read More

May 15, 2017

Summer Beauty Tips from Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Patrick Ta
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

6 Cool Ways to Show Off Your Favorite Photos

By Jessica Estrada | May 23, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Take your photos off your camera and phone and show them off with these cool, unique items.

Go Old School With a Polaroid Camera

Polaroid-Camera-Photos-Photography.jpg

Polaroid 600 Camera Square, Impossible Project ($129). us.impossible-project.com

The classic Polaroid is back and cooler than ever. Sure it’s a bit heavier to lug around than your iPhone but the feeling of having your photo printed on the spot is priceless.

Get a Custom Book Printed

Artifact-Uprising-Photos-Photo-Album-Photography.jpg

Layflat Photo Album, Artifact Uprising ($139). artifactuprising.com

Why buy a coffee table book when you can make your own gorgeous book filled with your favorite photos?

Have Your Photos Custom Framed

Framebridge-Bamboo-Frame-Photos-Photography.jpg

Mandalay Gold Bamboo Frame, Framebridge (prices vary). framebridge.com

Getting your Instagram photos custom framed—in a gorgeous bamboo gold frame, no less—will make them look like veritable artwork on your walls.

Make a Personalized Phone Case

Shutterfly-iPhone-Case-Photos-Photography-Images.jpg

iPhone 7 Case, Shuterfly ($44). shutterfly.com

Let your cell phone show off your favorite ‘grams in a beautiful, eye-catching way.

Create a Custom Photo Calendar

Minted-Calendar-2017-Photos-Photography.jpg

Botanica Grand Calendar, Minted ($39). minted.com

Sprinkle some joy and beauty onto your desk by ditching your boring calendar for one that’s personalized with photos that make your heart melt.

Make Your Own Postcards

Persnickety-Prints-Postcard-Photos-Photography.jpg

Postcard, Persnickety Prints (prices vary). persnicketyprints.com

Transform your photos into beautiful postcards you can send to friends and family around the globe.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: decor home decor photography instagram camera photos
Categories: Lifestyle

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 28, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
Read More

May 12, 2017

9 LA Mamas Share What's on Their Mother's Day Wish List
Read More

May 19, 2017

Tia Mowry Spills on Her Fashion Icon, Her Favorite Spot for Hip Hop Yoga & Summer in LA

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE