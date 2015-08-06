By Jessica Estrada | May 15, 2017 | People

How did Heidi Klum celebrate Mother’s Day, and where did Demi Lovato and Kate Hudson hang out last week? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

Heidi Klum Takes Her Kids to California Adventure

Heidi Klum celebrated Mother’s Day with her kids at California Adventure. Judging by the sweet pictured she shared on Instagram, it’s clear that lots of fun was had.

Demi Lovato and Kate Hudson Hang Out at The Beverly Hills Hotel

Last Wednesday, Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato celebrated their Fabletics collaboration with a chic fête at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Katy Perry at The Nice Guy

Katy Perry enjoyed a night out at The Nice Guy in WeHo on Saturday night and capped the night with some cake.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Catch a Show at The Ace Hotel

Tuesday night was date night for Miley Cyrus and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth. The good-looking couple headed to The Ace Hotel to catch a performance by The Flaming Lips.

Conan O’Brien Grabs Dinner at Katsuya

Conan O’ Brien was in the mood for sushi last Monday and headed to Katsuya to satisfy his craving.