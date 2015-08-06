PartiesSee More
Read More
April 25, 2017
April 25, 2017
April 21, 2017
April 19, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | May 15, 2017 | People
How did Heidi Klum celebrate Mother’s Day, and where did Demi Lovato and Kate Hudson hang out last week? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…
Heidi Klum celebrated Mother’s Day with her kids at California Adventure. Judging by the sweet pictured she shared on Instagram, it’s clear that lots of fun was had.
Last Wednesday, Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato celebrated their Fabletics collaboration with a chic fête at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Katy Perry enjoyed a night out at The Nice Guy in WeHo on Saturday night and capped the night with some cake.
Tuesday night was date night for Miley Cyrus and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth. The good-looking couple headed to The Ace Hotel to catch a performance by The Flaming Lips.
Conan O’ Brien was in the mood for sushi last Monday and headed to Katsuya to satisfy his craving.
PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/HEIDIKLUM
April 24, 2017
April 21, 2017