May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

May 16, 2017

Jeremiah Brent on Working for Oprah & Collaborating with His Husband Nate Berkus for a TLC Show
May 15, 2017

Spotted: How Did Heidi Klum Celebrate Mother's Day?
May 15, 2017

Where DTLA Real Estate Pro Lisa Fittipaldi Likes to Spend Time Around Town

May 11, 2017

5 Beloved LA Restaurants Now Offering Brunch Service
May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

May 16, 2017

Find Out Which Celebs Are Sporting Pieces From Chanel's New Handbag Line
May 15, 2017

Summer Beauty Tips from Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Patrick Ta
May 10, 2017

Why You Need to Stock Up on These Denim Collabs
Search Our Site

Spotted: How Did Heidi Klum Celebrate Mother's Day?

By Jessica Estrada | May 15, 2017 | People

Share

How did Heidi Klum celebrate Mother’s Day, and where did Demi Lovato and Kate Hudson hang out last week? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

Heidi-Klum-Disneyland-California-Adventures-Mothers-Day.jpg

Heidi Klum Takes Her Kids to California Adventure

Heidi Klum celebrated Mother’s Day with her kids at California Adventure. Judging by the sweet pictured she shared on Instagram, it’s clear that lots of fun was had.

Demi Lovato and Kate Hudson Hang Out at The Beverly Hills Hotel

Last Wednesday, Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato celebrated their Fabletics collaboration with a chic fête at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Katy Perry at The Nice Guy

Katy Perry enjoyed a night out at The Nice Guy in WeHo on Saturday night and capped the night with some cake.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Catch a Show at The Ace Hotel

Tuesday night was date night for Miley Cyrus and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth. The good-looking couple headed to The Ace Hotel to catch a performance by The Flaming Lips.

Conan O’Brien Grabs Dinner at Katsuya

Conan O’ Brien was in the mood for sushi last Monday and headed to Katsuya to satisfy his craving.

Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/HEIDIKLUM

