May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

May 12, 2017

9 LA Mamas Share What's on Their Mother's Day Wish List
May 11, 2017

Katherine Langford & Dylan Minnette on Working with Selena Gomez for '13 Reasons Why'
May 10, 2017

'Riverdale' Star K.J. Apa on Landing the Highly Coveted Archie Comics Role

May 11, 2017

5 Beloved LA Restaurants Now Offering Brunch Service
May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

May 15, 2017

Summer Beauty Tips from Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Patrick Ta
May 10, 2017

Why You Need to Stock Up on These Denim Collabs
May 2, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Days
Summer Beauty Tips from Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Patrick Ta

By Christina Clemente | May 15, 2017 | Style & Beauty

From Gigi Hadid to Jenna Dewan Tatum to Joan Smalls (just to name a few)—celebrity makeup artist and La Mer’s Global Ambassador Patrick Ta has painted the faces of Hollywood’s most beautiful women. And while these ladies all have great genes, they can thank Ta for that lit-from-within glow. Here, the man with some serious makeup skills shares his top beauty tips and how to emulate Hadid’s #highlightgoals.

Met Ball Last Year @gigihadid

A post shared by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on

Hydration, hydration, hydration

Before a Ta face beat, it’s all about skincare—especially in the warmer months. “During the summer you don’t want to wear too much makeup, you want your skin to be as fresh and natural as possible. You want to really invest in your skincare; then you don’t have to apply so much foundation, it’s going to melt off anyway,” says Ta, who swears by La Mer’s The Moisturizing Gel Cream and The Concentrate. “The Concentrate is one of my favorite products,” he says of the latter, “it helps reduce fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and redness.”

Don’t Forget About the Under-Eye Area

Always use an eye cream before going in with concealer, says Ta. “The under-eye area is the hardest part to not get creasy, so you want to make sure to moisturize.”

Add Oil to Your Foundation

MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS @shaymitchell

A post shared by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on

If that’s not enough, Ta likes to mix a small amount of oil like The Renewal Oil with a full-coverage foundation for super dewy results. (Cough, cough, Shay Mitchell.) And don’t forget to use a foundation brush, moving from the center of the face outward.

Stay Away from Powder Highlighter

When creating Hadid’s famous glowy cheeks, Ta uses a liquid highlighter on the high points of the cheeks.

Go for a Pop of Color

“I think a lot of people are using color right now. I love orange. But you have to wear it with a purpose, you need orange somewhere else in your outfit to tie it in,” says Ta of rocking an orange lip or eye.

On His Career Highlights (Hint: It Has to Do with Angels)

“Obviously getting a contract with La Mer,” says Ta. “Also, getting to do the Victoria’s Secret show—that was one of my favorite moments of 2016. It’s fun to be around people you’ve worked with and see them shine. It was a big moment for me too because I’ve always wanted to do the Victoria’s Secret show and being able to do it and have so many of the girls request me… it’s a good feeling,” shares Ta who did Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, and, of course, Gigi’s makeup, this past November.

Photography via Patrick Ta

