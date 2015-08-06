By Paul Zahn | May 16, 2017 | People

We caught up with interior designer Jeremiah Brent to chat about everything from life after working for Rachel Zoe to current home design trends to his upcoming television show with his husband, Nate Berkus, Nate & Jeremiah By Design.

Tell us about your new show on TLC, Nate & Jeremiah By Design.

JEREMIAH BRENT: Nate and Jeremiah By Design is, in essence, a one-hour home makeover show—where we show homeowners how and what to do to rescue them from renovations gone wrong. It is a modern take on the film The Money Pit. The exciting part for me is that this show isn’t just about creating beautiful spaces, but it is also about showing people how to make their house feel like home—it’s a show about humanity. Plus, we also share a glimpse into our lives as a couple and a growing family.

What was the biggest challenge about working with your husband?

JB: Working with your husband! Kidding—although I will say you have to really like each other to tackle working together, while at the same time, raising a two-year-old. Honestly, we both respect each other so much, professionally and personally. We push each other to do better and be better in our work. Some of our best work comes out of working together.

What is one thing you learned from Nate from a home design perspective?

JB: I am always learning from Nate, and hopefully vice versa. He is unique in his knowledge of design, historical references, and, most importantly, he’s extremely good at what he does. He’s exposed me to so much historical beauty I didn’t know about.

What is one thing that you’ve taught Nate about design?

JB: I like to think I have pushed Nate to think outside of the box. I am always trying to think of what feels new, authentic, and fresh.

What is one thing that will surprise viewers about the show?

JB: The fact that we all are the same. This show is about humanity—the basic importance of what it feels like to create a home and actually feel at home. At the end of the day, everyone wants and deserves to live beautifully.

Home Made Simple is such a fun show and it is on Oprah’s OWN Network. What is it like working for Oprah?

JB: A blast! Home Made Simple is about translating high-end ideas for a fraction of the cost. It’s a show that is rooted in intention and positivity, just like Oprah herself. It’s been such a fun experience.

What is one thing that surprised you about Oprah?

JB: Her humor.

What is your favorite home design trend for Spring/Summer 2017?

JB: Not a huge fan of trends, but I'm loving all the attention around blush tones and terra cotta colors.

How has your life changed since leaving Rachel Zoe?

JB: Rachel was a great finishing school in a lot of ways. I learned professionalism working for her and really understood first-hand what it takes to create a business of my own. Since leaving RZ I opened my design firm, now with offices in LA and NYC, met the love of my life, and we’re lucky enough to be blessed with our daughter, Poppy.

You and Nate have the most adorable baby. Where is your favorite spot in LA to shop for her?

JB: I love eggy in LA—it’s beautifully curated. But let me tell you the only place Poppy actually cares about… being outside in nature. She loves being outside; she cares about trees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.

What’s next for you? Any upcoming projects or partnerships you can share?

JB: A lot of fun things. A couple of brand partnerships, design, and philanthropy projects, and a few more television projects I’m finalizing—so stay tuned! Most importantly, I'm just hoping to continue to chase beauty and help create it. Our goal as a family has and will always be to leave everything better than it was when we arrived.