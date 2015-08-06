    

Parties

See More
Read More

May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
Read More

April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
Read More

April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

People

See More
Read More

May 16, 2017

Jeremiah Brent on Working for Oprah & Collaborating with His Husband Nate Berkus for a TLC Show
Read More

May 15, 2017

Spotted: How Did Heidi Klum Celebrate Mother's Day?
Read More

May 15, 2017

Where DTLA Real Estate Pro Lisa Fittipaldi Likes to Spend Time Around Town

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 11, 2017

5 Beloved LA Restaurants Now Offering Brunch Service
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 16, 2017

Find Out Which Celebs Are Sporting Pieces From Chanel's New Handbag Line
Read More

May 15, 2017

Summer Beauty Tips from Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Patrick Ta
Read More

May 10, 2017

Why You Need to Stock Up on These Denim Collabs
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Jeremiah Brent on Working for Oprah & Collaborating with His Husband Nate Berkus for a TLC Show

By Paul Zahn | May 16, 2017 | People

Share

We caught up with interior designer Jeremiah Brent to chat about everything from life after working for Rachel Zoe to current home design trends to his upcoming television show with his husband, Nate Berkus, Nate & Jeremiah By Design.

Jeremiah Brent.

Jeremiah Brent.

Tell us about your new show on TLC, Nate & Jeremiah By Design.
JEREMIAH BRENT: Nate and Jeremiah By Design is, in essence, a one-hour home makeover show—where we show homeowners how and what to do to rescue them from renovations gone wrong. It is a modern take on the film The Money Pit. The exciting part for me is that this show isn’t just about creating beautiful spaces, but it is also about showing people how to make their house feel like home—it’s a show about humanity. Plus, we also share a glimpse into our lives as a couple and a growing family.

What was the biggest challenge about working with your husband?
JB: Working with your husband! Kidding—although I will say you have to really like each other to tackle working together, while at the same time, raising a two-year-old. Honestly, we both respect each other so much, professionally and personally. We push each other to do better and be better in our work. Some of our best work comes out of working together.

What is one thing you learned from Nate from a home design perspective?
JB: I am always learning from Nate, and hopefully vice versa. He is unique in his knowledge of design, historical references, and, most importantly, he’s extremely good at what he does. He’s exposed me to so much historical beauty I didn’t know about.

What is one thing that you’ve taught Nate about design?
JB: I like to think I have pushed Nate to think outside of the box. I am always trying to think of what feels new, authentic, and fresh.

What is one thing that will surprise viewers about the show?
JB: The fact that we all are the same. This show is about humanity—the basic importance of what it feels like to create a home and actually feel at home. At the end of the day, everyone wants and deserves to live beautifully.

Home Made Simple is such a fun show and it is on Oprah’s OWN Network. What is it like working for Oprah?
JB: A blast! Home Made Simple is about translating high-end ideas for a fraction of the cost. It’s a show that is rooted in intention and positivity, just like Oprah herself. It’s been such a fun experience.

What is one thing that surprised you about Oprah?
JB: Her humor.

What is your favorite home design trend for Spring/Summer 2017?
JB: Not a huge fan of trends, but I'm loving all the attention around blush tones and terra cotta colors.

How has your life changed since leaving Rachel Zoe?
JB: Rachel was a great finishing school in a lot of ways. I learned professionalism working for her and really understood first-hand what it takes to create a business of my own. Since leaving RZ I opened my design firm, now with offices in LA and NYC, met the love of my life, and we’re lucky enough to be blessed with our daughter, Poppy.

You and Nate have the most adorable baby. Where is your favorite spot in LA to shop for her?
JB: I love eggy in LA—it’s beautifully curated. But let me tell you the only place Poppy actually cares about… being outside in nature. She loves being outside; she cares about trees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.

What’s next for you? Any upcoming projects or partnerships you can share?
JB: A lot of fun things. A couple of brand partnerships, design, and philanthropy projects, and a few more television projects I’m finalizing—so stay tuned! Most importantly, I'm just hoping to continue to chase beauty and help create it. Our goal as a family has and will always be to leave everything better than it was when we arrived.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: decor home decor interior design interior designers celebrities celebs interviews oprah _feature
Categories: People

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 24, 2017

Comedy & Conservation Team Up to Present a Star-Studded Evening at Stand Up! For the Planet
Read More

April 21, 2017

Former LA Laker John Salley Spills on Magic Johnson, His Vegan Lifestyle, & Favorite LA Farmer's Markets
Read More

April 17, 2017

Spotted: Where Do The Beckhams Go for Family Night in LA?

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE