    

Parties

See More
Read More

May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
Read More

April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
Read More

April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

People

See More
Read More

May 12, 2017

9 LA Mamas Share What's on Their Mother's Day Wish List
Read More

May 11, 2017

Katherine Langford & Dylan Minnette on Working with Selena Gomez for '13 Reasons Why'
Read More

May 10, 2017

'Riverdale' Star K.J. Apa on Landing the Highly Coveted Archie Comics Role

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 11, 2017

5 Beloved LA Restaurants Now Offering Brunch Service
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 10, 2017

Why You Need to Stock Up on These Denim Collabs
Read More

May 2, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Days
Read More

May 2, 2017

The 10 Best Looks from the Met Gala
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Katherine Langford & Dylan Minnette on Working with Selena Gomez for '13 Reasons Why'

By Juliet Izon | May 11, 2017 | People

Share

Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette of the popular Netflix show 13 Reasons Why reveal secrets from the set.

Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford.

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen and Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why.

The sleeper hit of this spring, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why has found passionate fans in both teenagers and adults alike. The 13-episode drama covers some heavy territory, most notably teen bullying and suicide. But regardless of subject matter, 13 Reasons Why has achieved a major accolade: it is the most tweeted-about show of 2017 thus far. We sat down with the two leads—Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette, who play Hannah Baker and Clay Jensen, respectively—to discuss the show’s impact on millennials, how they separate real life from acting, and what it's like to work with producer Selena Gomez.

Social media wields great power.

“There is a feeling that you are accessible at all times by anyone when you have a Facebook or Instagram account,” says Langford. “Whereas my parents, who grew up in the ‘70s and ‘80s, you may have gone to school and have been bullied at school, but you know when you get home, you don’t have to deal with that. I think [now] it’s a whole other level where we’re seeing an increase in [bullying] numbers because it’s just so easy to hurt someone.”

It can be hard to separate the character from the actor.

“Naturally, when you’re playing characters to this extent and for this long, it stays with you,” says Minnette. And you go home after a 12-hour day, you have to learn all this stuff for the next day and then be sad and then go home and do the same thing over and over again for five days straight. So, that makes it hard to escape it, on a technical level. There are definitely ways to separate it, [but] I just feel like I started to see so much of myself in Clay. So sometimes it’s hard to differentiate because I’ll say, ‘This is something Clay would do.’”

This was Langford’s first role… and she had to learn an American accent.

“We had a dialogue coach on set, which was fantastic for me,” she says. “I’m all right with accents, but a lot of it was just about understanding the way people speak. I noticed that in America people will say, ‘I appreciate that,’ or ‘I apologize,’ as opposed to in Australia people say, ‘Cheers, thanks,’ or, ‘Sorry, mate.’ How people speak is really interesting and differs from country to country. So that was cool to find out whilst living in the States.”

Producer Selena Gomez looks out for her cast.

“There weren’t many conversations that we got to have with her beforehand, but we got to meet her at the end,” says Minnette of Gomez. “And now, when we’re doing all this [press], we’re having amazing conversations with her. She’s so passionate and so amazing about this and really makes us feel comfortable with what we’re doing.” Adds Langford, “From someone who’s grown up so far removed from the industry, meeting someone who is that famous and then realizing that they are so human and so nice, is both a shock but it’s also the most pleasant and incredible surprise. She is what she is. You see her and she cares.” Gomez even hired psychologists to be on call for the actors, in case the subject material proved to be emotionally straining.

13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: celebrities netflix celebs interviews tv shows selena gomez _feature
Categories: People

Photography by Beth Dubber for Netflix

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 24, 2017

Comedy & Conservation Team Up to Present a Star-Studded Evening at Stand Up! For the Planet
Read More

April 21, 2017

Former LA Laker John Salley Spills on Magic Johnson, His Vegan Lifestyle, & Favorite LA Farmer's Markets
Read More

April 14, 2017

Charlie DePew on How He Nearly Quit Hollywood Before Being Cast in 'Famous in Love'

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE