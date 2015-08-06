    

One-Piece Bathing Suits That Are Anything but Basic

By Jessica Estrada | May 17, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

One-piece swimsuits are chicer than ever. Check out these five styles that will make you forget all about the two-piece bikini.

Pretty in Pink

Pink-One-Piece

Antibes One Piece, Marysia Swim ($348). revolve.com

This rose-colored suit makes things interesting with a scalloped-edge top and removable straps.

Va-Va-Voom

Red-One-Piece

La Dolce Vita Swimsuit, Karla Colletto ($288). fwrd.com

Nothing turns heads quite like a little red number. This one-piece gets bonus points for its off-the-shoulder ruffles.

Lacy Does It

Beach-Riot-Swimwear

St. Lucia One Piece, Beach Riot ($240). beachriot.com

Lace embroidery on a one-piece swimsuit? Yes, your swimwear dreams have come true. This suit is perfect for the bride-to-be on her bachelorette pool party.

Little Black Swimsuit

Black-Swinsuit

Solid Crisscross Straps Swimsuit, Adriana Degreas ($289). fwrd.com

This gorgeous black one-piece can double as a bodysuit paired with shorts or a skirt thanks to its statement-making, choker-esque neckline.

Floral Fun

Floral-One-Piece

Jasper Ruffle One Piece, Zimmermann ($425). revolve.com

A chic floral pattern like this one is a great way to add some personality to your beach and pool wear. Its playful ruffles make it oh so flattering.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: fashion style swimsuits swimwear one-pieces
Categories: Style & Beauty

