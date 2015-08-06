PartiesSee More
By Jessica Estrada | May 17, 2017 | Style & Beauty
One-piece swimsuits are chicer than ever. Check out these five styles that will make you forget all about the two-piece bikini.
Antibes One Piece, Marysia Swim ($348). revolve.com
This rose-colored suit makes things interesting with a scalloped-edge top and removable straps.
La Dolce Vita Swimsuit, Karla Colletto ($288). fwrd.com
Nothing turns heads quite like a little red number. This one-piece gets bonus points for its off-the-shoulder ruffles.
St. Lucia One Piece, Beach Riot ($240). beachriot.com
Lace embroidery on a one-piece swimsuit? Yes, your swimwear dreams have come true. This suit is perfect for the bride-to-be on her bachelorette pool party.
Solid Crisscross Straps Swimsuit, Adriana Degreas ($289). fwrd.com
This gorgeous black one-piece can double as a bodysuit paired with shorts or a skirt thanks to its statement-making, choker-esque neckline.
Jasper Ruffle One Piece, Zimmermann ($425). revolve.com
A chic floral pattern like this one is a great way to add some personality to your beach and pool wear. Its playful ruffles make it oh so flattering.
