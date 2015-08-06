    

Parties

See More
Read More

May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
Read More

April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
Read More

April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

People

See More
Read More

May 12, 2017

9 LA Mamas Share What's on Their Mother's Day Wish List
Read More

May 10, 2017

'Riverdale' Star K.J. Apa on Landing the Highly Coveted Archie Comics Role
Read More

May 8, 2017

11 MTV Movie and TV Awards Moments You Didn't See on TV

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 11, 2017

5 Beloved LA Restaurants Now Offering Brunch Service
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 10, 2017

Why You Need to Stock Up on These Denim Collabs
Read More

May 2, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Days
Read More

May 2, 2017

The 10 Best Looks from the Met Gala
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

9 LA Mamas Share What's on Their Mother's Day Wish List

By Jessica Estrada | May 12, 2017 | People

Share

With Mother’s Day this weekend, we couldn’t resist asking some of LA’s most stylish and coolest mamas what’s on their wish list this year.

Vicki von Holzhausen, Founder of von Holzhausen

Vicki-Von-Holzhausen-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide-Los-Angeles-Tastemakers.jpg

“Nothing is better than the simple gesture of a thoughtfully arranged bouquet. My absolute favorite is one from Hollyflora in LA. Their bouquets have an easy and natural look as if they were plucked right out of a beautiful California garden. Mother’s Day is also the perfect opportunity for a quick getaway for us each year. This year, I have my heart set on glamping at Treebones Resort in Big Sur. The views are breathtaking and it’s something that my two little boys will enjoy just as much as I will.”

Simone LeBlanc, Founder of Simone LeBlanc Gifting Studio

Simone-Leblanc-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide-Los-Angeles-Tastemakers.jpg

“Like all busy moms, uninterrupted time with my family is especially meaningful. For Mother's Day, breakfast in bed with my husband Ross and our daughter Lilian would be on the top of my wish list. We'd take time to enjoy a couple of my current favorites: some delicious Sommer House chocolate granola along with a hot cup of Canyon Coffee white label (both offered in our Joyful Morning gift boxes!). Complete with some fresh squeezed orange juice from the trees in our garden along with some blueberries, which are all so sweet and yummy right now.”

Sophie Jaffe, Founder of Philosophie

Sophie-Jaffe-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide-Los-Angeles-Tastemakers.jpg

“For me, it's all about magical moments! I'd love a playful day at the beach with my kids and husband, where we dream up sandcastles, jump waves, and do yoga together. I'd also really appreciate a bliss-inducing day at the Korean spa. Self-care time for recharging and filling my own cup always helps me connect to my intentions and work towards being the best mama possible.”

Amy Tan, Founder of Amy Tangerine

Amy-Tangerine-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide-Los-Angeles-Tastemakers.jpg

“When I was younger, I would never believe it when my mom told me she really didn't need or want anything for Mother's Day. Now that I am a mom of an amazing 3.5 year old, I know exactly what she meant. My wish list is pretty short and sweet. I just want my family to be present when we are together and to feel grateful that our lives are so full. Last year, we all went on a little boat ride for Mother's Day and it was magical. Sometimes the best present is one's presence. If I had to choose a gift, I would simply request that my guys indulge me to pose for a few photos, as I love having photos of them to scrapbook.”

Maya Brenner, Jewelry Designer

Maya-Brenner-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide-Los-Angeles-Tastemakers.jpg

“This year I’m coveting the metallic gold Gucci loafer. They are like jewelry for the foot. I’d love a massage from The Now, which just opened near me in Silver Lake. And would end the day with a dinner with my man and the kids at our favorite Korean barbecue spot, Soot Bull Jeep.”

Melissa Magsaysay, Style Writer

Melissa-Magsaysay-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide-Los-Angeles-Tastemakers.jpg

“I'm not exactly shy about milking Mother's Day for some solid pampering and presents. That said, I think my wish list is relatively reasonable. Time spent together doing something we love is a first priority, and this Mother's Day my husband and I and our 4-year-old son will be spending a long weekend at the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa swimming, relaxing, and hopefully with a visit (or two) to the spa. Back in LA, I love a massage at Tomoko Spa in Beverly Hills and will always gladly accept a gift certificate there. And should anyone want to bestow some diamonds upon me, I've been eyeing a pair of two stone diamond and platinum earrings from Beladora Bespoke that are true classics.”

Ariel Gordon, Jewelry Designer

Ariel-Gordon-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide-Los-Angeles-Tastemakers.jpg

“What do I want for Mother's Day? Some time with my sweet, neglected husband. My favorite place to go for a little R&R is Tomoko Spa. We do the couples massage (which is heavenly) followed by their delicious sushi dinner (courtesy of Sugarfish). It reminds me of our trip to Japan pre-baby but is much closer to home and we can make it back before bedtime.”

Rosanne Karmes, Founder and Designer of Sydney Evan

Sydney-Evan-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide-Los-Angeles-Tastemakers.jpg

"What I would love for Mother's Day is an uninterrupted day, sans cell phones, with my husband and kids. I want to do absolutely nothing but hang out in the backyard, lounge poolside, and have someone serve me cocktails!”

Zoe Chicco, Designer and Founder of Zoe Chicco

Zoe-Chicco-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide-Los-Angeles-Tastemakers.jpg

"I’ve had my eye on the Gucci leather belt bag, which is essentially a fanny pack. I’m having a big Gucci moment right now, and I say if you are going to go geek make it chic. As my son gets older, I am constantly (and quite literally!) running around after him, and the idea of having my essentials on me while being completely hands and limbs free sounds just right. But I would settle for a day at the beach with my boys, followed up with us all cuddling on the couch watching a movie together with a glass of wine in my hand while my husband rubs my feet. That sounds pretty good, too.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: mother's day gift guide gifts moms _feature
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY LOWRES (VON HOLZHAUSEN); KATIE JONES (MAGSAYSAY)

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 24, 2017

Comedy & Conservation Team Up to Present a Star-Studded Evening at Stand Up! For the Planet
Read More

April 21, 2017

Former LA Laker John Salley Spills on Magic Johnson, His Vegan Lifestyle, & Favorite LA Farmer's Markets
Read More

April 14, 2017

Charlie DePew on How He Nearly Quit Hollywood Before Being Cast in 'Famous in Love'

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE