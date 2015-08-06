By Jessica Estrada | May 12, 2017 | People

With Mother’s Day this weekend, we couldn’t resist asking some of LA’s most stylish and coolest mamas what’s on their wish list this year.

Vicki von Holzhausen, Founder of von Holzhausen

“Nothing is better than the simple gesture of a thoughtfully arranged bouquet. My absolute favorite is one from Hollyflora in LA. Their bouquets have an easy and natural look as if they were plucked right out of a beautiful California garden. Mother’s Day is also the perfect opportunity for a quick getaway for us each year. This year, I have my heart set on glamping at Treebones Resort in Big Sur. The views are breathtaking and it’s something that my two little boys will enjoy just as much as I will.”

Simone LeBlanc, Founder of Simone LeBlanc Gifting Studio

“Like all busy moms, uninterrupted time with my family is especially meaningful. For Mother's Day, breakfast in bed with my husband Ross and our daughter Lilian would be on the top of my wish list. We'd take time to enjoy a couple of my current favorites: some delicious Sommer House chocolate granola along with a hot cup of Canyon Coffee white label (both offered in our Joyful Morning gift boxes!). Complete with some fresh squeezed orange juice from the trees in our garden along with some blueberries, which are all so sweet and yummy right now.”

Sophie Jaffe, Founder of Philosophie

“For me, it's all about magical moments! I'd love a playful day at the beach with my kids and husband, where we dream up sandcastles, jump waves, and do yoga together. I'd also really appreciate a bliss-inducing day at the Korean spa. Self-care time for recharging and filling my own cup always helps me connect to my intentions and work towards being the best mama possible.”

Amy Tan, Founder of Amy Tangerine

“When I was younger, I would never believe it when my mom told me she really didn't need or want anything for Mother's Day. Now that I am a mom of an amazing 3.5 year old, I know exactly what she meant. My wish list is pretty short and sweet. I just want my family to be present when we are together and to feel grateful that our lives are so full. Last year, we all went on a little boat ride for Mother's Day and it was magical. Sometimes the best present is one's presence. If I had to choose a gift, I would simply request that my guys indulge me to pose for a few photos, as I love having photos of them to scrapbook.”

Maya Brenner, Jewelry Designer

“This year I’m coveting the metallic gold Gucci loafer. They are like jewelry for the foot. I’d love a massage from The Now, which just opened near me in Silver Lake. And would end the day with a dinner with my man and the kids at our favorite Korean barbecue spot, Soot Bull Jeep.”

Melissa Magsaysay, Style Writer

“I'm not exactly shy about milking Mother's Day for some solid pampering and presents. That said, I think my wish list is relatively reasonable. Time spent together doing something we love is a first priority, and this Mother's Day my husband and I and our 4-year-old son will be spending a long weekend at the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa swimming, relaxing, and hopefully with a visit (or two) to the spa. Back in LA, I love a massage at Tomoko Spa in Beverly Hills and will always gladly accept a gift certificate there. And should anyone want to bestow some diamonds upon me, I've been eyeing a pair of two stone diamond and platinum earrings from Beladora Bespoke that are true classics.”

Ariel Gordon, Jewelry Designer

“What do I want for Mother's Day? Some time with my sweet, neglected husband. My favorite place to go for a little R&R is Tomoko Spa. We do the couples massage (which is heavenly) followed by their delicious sushi dinner (courtesy of Sugarfish). It reminds me of our trip to Japan pre-baby but is much closer to home and we can make it back before bedtime.”

Rosanne Karmes, Founder and Designer of Sydney Evan

"What I would love for Mother's Day is an uninterrupted day, sans cell phones, with my husband and kids. I want to do absolutely nothing but hang out in the backyard, lounge poolside, and have someone serve me cocktails!”

Zoe Chicco, Designer and Founder of Zoe Chicco

"I’ve had my eye on the Gucci leather belt bag, which is essentially a fanny pack. I’m having a big Gucci moment right now, and I say if you are going to go geek make it chic. As my son gets older, I am constantly (and quite literally!) running around after him, and the idea of having my essentials on me while being completely hands and limbs free sounds just right. But I would settle for a day at the beach with my boys, followed up with us all cuddling on the couch watching a movie together with a glass of wine in my hand while my husband rubs my feet. That sounds pretty good, too.”