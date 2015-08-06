By Jessica Estrada for Château D'Esclans | May 22, 2017 | Lifestyle

In honor of the start of summer and the 10th birthday of everyone’s favorite summer rosé, Whispering Angel by Château D'Esclans, we’re sharing five over-the-top ways you can toast your big day around the country this season.

In Las Vegas: Go See Magic Mike Live

Planning a girls’ trip for your b-day? Head to Las Vegas to see the brand new Magic Mike Live show at the Hard Rock Hotel. Created by Channing Tatum, the sizzling show features 13 male performers with chiseled abs and killer dance moves inspired by the hit film franchise. Prepare for an unforgettable birthday celebration. 4455 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV, 702-693-5000

In Chicago: Dance Your Heart Out at Lollapalooza

What better way to celebrate getting a year older than by rocking and rolling at the biggest music festival of the year: Lollapalooza. From August 3-6, headliners such as Chance the Rapper, Lorde, The Killers, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, and many more will take over Grant Park to perform their hottest hits. The massive three-day music fest will surely provide memories to last you until your next birthday. 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL

In New York City: Sip Rosé at Pinknic

Flowing rosé and music? We can’t think of a chicer way to celebrate a birthday. Pinknic, the most stylish picnic ever, returns to Governors Island this June 24-25. Thousands of music lovers—all dressed in pink and white, of course—will gather on the lawn to sip rosé wine from Château D'Esclans, sit on designer rose-colored picnic blankets, and listen to the likes of Classixx, Penguin Prison, Purple Disco Machine, Tortured Soul, and more. Governors Island, New York, NY

In Los Angeles: Check Out Made LA

If your dream birthday celebration includes shopping, music, and rosé, then treat yourself to tickets to Made LA for your big day. Taking place at L.A. LIVE from June 9-10, the two-day fashion and music event will feature a fashion show by Opening Ceremony, a performance by Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang, Whispering Angel rosé, and a Shop Small at LA Made experience filled with stylish finds from independent LA fashion labels. 1005 W. Chick Hearn Ct., Los Angeles, CA

In the Hamptons: Party at AM Southampton

The Hamptons come alive from Memorial Day to Labor Day so if you’re a summer baby, it’s a great place to go wild to toast your birthday in the land of rosé all day. The AM Southampton nightclub, in particular, is an awesome spot to party out East. Get all glammed up and go big by ordering table service and dancing the night away inside a hip venue that’s adorned with graffiti art. 125 Tuckhoe Lane, Southampton, NY, 516-492-0346

In Miami: Rock Out with Guns N’ Roses

If you’re celebrating your big day in Miami, ring in your new age at one of the hottest tours of the summer: Guns N’ Roses Not in This Lifetime Tour. Taking place at Marlins Park on Tuesday, August 8, the concert will no doubt be unforgettable as the living rock and roll legends hit the stage to perform their greatest hits. It’ll basically be like they’re serenading you on your special day. 501 Marlins Way, Miami, 305-480-1300