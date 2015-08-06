By Paul Zahn | May 11, 2017 | Food & Drink

Brunch is somewhere between a hobby and a sport in Los Angeles. Here, we gathered up six options throughout the City of Angels that have stepped up their food and beverage game by now offering brunch.

The Mar Vista opened its doors earlier this year and has quickly become a hot spot on the West Side. The executive culinary team, consisting of D. Brandon Walker, Jill Davie, and Jorge Rivas, recently launched a brunch menu featuring progressive Los Angeles cuisine. The dishes include Sourdough French Toast with citrus cream cheese, strawberries, and basil and Tortilla Espanola with chorizo or soyrizo, potato, spinach, and romesco. 12249 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-751-6773

The team at Citizen recently launched Punch Drunk Brunch featuring new American cuisine with a Southern flare by Chef Scott Howard. The extensive cocktail offerings range from Citizen’s Cup punch bowls, a Georgia Peach julep, and other bubbly options. 184 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-402-5885

E.P. Restaurant’s Executive Chef Louis Tikaram crafted a brunch menu full of contemporary and fun dishes combining Asian influenced dishes with classic comfort foods. Items include an Indonesian-style fried rice and Chengdu churros with Szechuan chocolate. With over 15 items, there really is something for everyone. 603 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-855-9955

The French brasserie recently launched a sprawling Sunday Brunch Buffet that features delectable dishes like eggs Benedict, viennoiseries and crepes. For dessert, diners can enjoy a lush chocolate fondue fountain, macaroons, cookies, and tarts. Pair with bottomless drink options like mimosas, bellinis, bloody Marys, and glasses of champagne. 418 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, 213-217-4445

Just steps away from The Hermosa Beach Pier, The Standing Room boasts a menu of casual brunch items with an Asian-American twist. Go for the Loaded Loco Moco consisting of a half-pound beef patty, caramelized onion, cheddar cheese, kimchi fried rice, and a fried egg topped with homemade short rib gravy. 1320 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach, 310-374-7545

Pair your Sunday buffet brunch with a spectacular view of Los Angeles at this famed spot. Diners can peruse and pick items from theme stations that include items like crab legs, shrimp cocktail, and build-your-own salads. 1999 N. Sycamore Ave., Los Angeles, 323-466-5125