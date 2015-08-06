    

Parties

See More
Read More

May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
Read More

April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
Read More

April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

People

See More
Read More

May 10, 2017

'Riverdale' Star K.J. Apa on Landing the Highly Coveted Archie Comics Role
Read More

May 8, 2017

11 MTV Movie and TV Awards Moments You Didn't See on TV
Read More

May 1, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Jessica Alba Celebrate Her Birthday in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 11, 2017

5 Beloved LA Restaurants Now Offering Brunch Service
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 10, 2017

Why You Need to Stock Up on These Denim Collabs
Read More

May 2, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Days
Read More

May 2, 2017

The 10 Best Looks from the Met Gala
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

5 Beloved LA Restaurants Now Offering Brunch Service

By Paul Zahn | May 11, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

Brunch is somewhere between a hobby and a sport in Los Angeles. Here, we gathered up six options throughout the City of Angels that have stepped up their food and beverage game by now offering brunch.

The Mar Vista

The-Mar-Vista-Sourdough-French-Toast-Sunday-Brunch-Los-Angeles.jpg

The Mar Vista opened its doors earlier this year and has quickly become a hot spot on the West Side. The executive culinary team, consisting of D. Brandon Walker, Jill Davie, and Jorge Rivas, recently launched a brunch menu featuring progressive Los Angeles cuisine. The dishes include Sourdough French Toast with citrus cream cheese, strawberries, and basil and Tortilla Espanola with chorizo or soyrizo, potato, spinach, and romesco. 12249 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-751-6773

Citizen Beverly Hills

The team at Citizen recently launched Punch Drunk Brunch featuring new American cuisine with a Southern flare by Chef Scott Howard. The extensive cocktail offerings range from Citizen’s Cup punch bowls, a Georgia Peach julep, and other bubbly options. 184 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-402-5885

E.P.

EP-Brunch-Louis-Tikaram-Sunday-Brunch-Los-Angeles.jpg

E.P. Restaurant’s Executive Chef Louis Tikaram crafted a brunch menu full of contemporary and fun dishes combining Asian influenced dishes with classic comfort foods. Items include an Indonesian-style fried rice and Chengdu churros with Szechuan chocolate. With over 15 items, there really is something for everyone. 603 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-855-9955

Le Petit Paris

The French brasserie recently launched a sprawling Sunday Brunch Buffet that features delectable dishes like eggs Benedict, viennoiseries and crepes. For dessert, diners can enjoy a lush chocolate fondue fountain, macaroons, cookies, and tarts. Pair with bottomless drink options like mimosas, bellinis, bloody Marys, and glasses of champagne. 418 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, 213-217-4445

The Standing Room

The-Standing-Room-Hermosa-Beach-Sunday-Brunch-Los-Angeles.jpg

Just steps away from The Hermosa Beach Pier, The Standing Room boasts a menu of casual brunch items with an Asian-American twist. Go for the Loaded Loco Moco consisting of a half-pound beef patty, caramelized onion, cheddar cheese, kimchi fried rice, and a fried egg topped with homemade short rib gravy. 1320 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach, 310-374-7545

Yamashiro

Pair your Sunday buffet brunch with a spectacular view of Los Angeles at this famed spot. Diners can peruse and pick items from theme stations that include items like crab legs, shrimp cocktail, and build-your-own salads. 1999 N. Sycamore Ave., Los Angeles, 323-466-5125

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: dining food restaurants la restaurants brunch boozy brunch what to eat _feature
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOGRAPHY BY DRIP GROUP (THE MAR VISTA)

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 24, 2017

Comedy & Conservation Team Up to Present a Star-Studded Evening at Stand Up! For the Planet
Read More

April 21, 2017

Former LA Laker John Salley Spills on Magic Johnson, His Vegan Lifestyle, & Favorite LA Farmer's Markets
Read More

April 14, 2017

Charlie DePew on How He Nearly Quit Hollywood Before Being Cast in 'Famous in Love'

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE