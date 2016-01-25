    

5 Boutique Hotels Offering Unique Only-In-LA Experiences

By Jessica Estrada | May 10, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Share

Angelenos don’t have to go very far to indulge in an exceptional vacay thanks to the city’s impressive roster of boutique hotels. Here, we’re sharing five of the best locations offering a very unique, only-in-LA staycation experience.

Parachute Hotel

A post shared by PARACHUTE (@parachutehome) on

The Parachute Hotel in Venice, created by the folks behind bedding company Parachute Home, is the latest boutique hotel experience to hit Los Angeles. Only it’s not really a hotel, but rather, a plush 2,200-square-foot penthouse and probably the dreamiest and most beautifully decorated one you’ve ever seen. The space’s earthy vibe welcomes you in and makes you feel right at home as soon as you enter. And the open floor plan, which includes a full kitchen, glam sundeck, and cozy master bedroom (the bed is outfitted with Parachute sheets, obviously), will make you never want to leave. It is quite literally a one-of-a-kind experience. And the hotel gets bonus points for the ice cream shop right downstairs. 538 Rose Ave., Venice, (888) 967-8832

Shade Hotel

Situated just a short walk from Manhattan Beach, the Shade Hotel is where you want to go when you need to chill in style. Kick off your time there by relaxing poolside on the sundeck or by hopping onto one of the hotel's complimentary bikes for a cruise down by the shore. Whatever you do, don't forget to make a reservation at Zinc for a romantic fireside dinner. You won’t regret it. Then end the day with a dip into your own private spa tub (big enough for two!), complete with color therapy lighting to suit your mood. 1221 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach, 310-546-4995

Shutters on the Beach

Whether you’re a tourist craving a very LA experience or you’re a local whose done and seen it all, Shutters on the Beach doesn’t disappoint. The beachfront hotel is basically a quintessential postcard picture of the City of Angeles with views of crashing California waves, feathery palm trees, and the iconic Santa Monica pier in the background. The beachy-chic décor is the epitome of the laid-back, yet glam vibe LA is known for. The hotel’s restaurants, Coast and 1 Pico, are reasons alone to book a stay there. 1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, 866-527-6612

Chateau Marmont

A post shared by ++YMMAS++ (@sampatch) on

When you think of Hollywood glamor, the Chateau Marmont should come to mind. Known as a celebrity hangout, the gorgeous castle-like hotel overlooking Sunset Boulevard exudes a La La Land mystique that is undeniably palpable. If you’re looking for the only-in-LA hotel experience, this is definitely it. 8221 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, 323-656-1010

Hotel Covell

A post shared by Hotel Covell (@hotelcovell) on

Tucked away in Los Feliz, this hidden hotel gem features five unique suites (it calls them Chapters), themed around fictional writer and poet George Covell's life. From its Chapter One suite, which channels the aesthetic of the 1920s Oklahoma home Covell grew up in, to Chapter Five, which brings to life the 1980s NYC apartment Covell’s daughter lived in, the property is downright gorgeous and makes for Instagram gold. 4626 Hollywood Blvd., Los Feliz, 323-660-4300

Photography via instagram.com/parachutehome; instagram.com/shadehotelmb; instagram.com/shuttersca; instagram.com/sampatchinstagram.com/hotelcovell

