May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
April 25, 2017

May 8, 2017

11 MTV Movie and TV Awards Moments You Didn't See on TV
May 1, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Jessica Alba Celebrate Her Birthday in LA?
April 28, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA
April 26, 2017

Jameson's Partnership With Angel City Brewery Produces Whiskey That Perfectly Blends the Flavors of the Emerald Isle & LA

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

May 2, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Days
May 2, 2017

The 10 Best Looks from the Met Gala
May 1, 2017

Fashion Island & South Coast Plaza Celebrate 50 Years of Style
11 MTV Movie and TV Awards Moments You Didn't See on TV

By Jessica Estrada | May 8, 2017 | People

The MTV Movie and Television Awards took over LA’s Shrine Auditorium last night and of course there were lots of moments that didn’t fail to entertain. However, the best and juiciest moments are the ones that happen off-camera. From rehearsal snaps to videos of what the stars really do backstage, here’s 11 Instagram moments of all the things you didn’t see on TV.

Host Adam Devine Got a Tat to Celebrate

A post shared by Adam Devine (@andybovine) on

We can’t stop LOLing over the tattoo MTV Movie and Television Awards host Adam Devine debuted on Instagram just before the show to honor his Beauty and the Beast-themed opening number that literally set the stage on fire.

Gaten Matarazzo Got His Fans Pumped for the Show

A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on

Is there anything cuter than Gaten Matarazzo? We think not. The Stranger Things star got everyone excited to tune into the awards show with this fun Instagram video.

Jordana Brewster Gets Glam for the Show

All hands were on deck getting Fast and the Furious star Jordana Brewster ready for the big night.

Alexandra Daddario Took a Selfie…With Herself

Alexandra Daddario has definitely got the whole award show selfie situation down. Here’s the Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario taking a break from rehearsals to snap a selfie with a cardboard selfie of herselfie.

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges Get Jiggy With It

A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on

How did Devine get pumped up before the show? By dancing, of course. Here he is practicing his dance moves alongside his girlfriend Chloe Bridges. These two have some serious moves.

The Fast and the Furious Cast Sing Backstage

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

Ever wondered what the stars do just before they step out onto the stage? Turns out they calm their stage jitters with some singing and silliness. Here’s the cast of Fast and the Furious doing just that with the exception of Vin Diesel who has his game face on the entire time.

Zac Efron Takes a Selfie With DJ Khaled’s Baby

A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on

What’s cuter than a selfie of Zac Efron? A selfie of Zac Efron with a baby! DJ Khaled’s handsome baby boy to be exact. We can’t even handle all this cuteness.

Josh Gad Fan Boys Over the Stranger Things Cast

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on

It’s safe to say that everyone at the show was obsessed with the cast of Stranger Things — including Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad. The actor was “star struck,” which meant a group shot was in order.

Millie Bobby Brown and Dafne Keen Take a Selfie

Meanwhile, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was fan girling over adorable Logan actress Dafne Keen during the show.

Zendaya and Yara Shahidi Hang Out Backstage

These two gorgeous ladies are #goals on and off the stage.

Rebel Wilson Flies Straight to Australia After the Show

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

After giving a hilarious performance as Mrs. Potts in the Beauty and the Beast opening number, Rebel Wilson went straight to the airport to hop on a place headed to Australia.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/ANDYBOVINE; INSTAGRAM.COM/GATENM123; INSTAGRAM.COM/JORDANABREWSTER; INSTAGRAM.COM/ALEXANDRADADDARIO; INSTAGRAM.COM/MTV; INSTAGRAM.COM/TYRESE; INSTAGRAM.COM/JOSHGAD; INSTAGRAM.COM/MILLIEBOBBYBROWN; INSTAGRAM.COM/YARASHAHIDI; INSTAGRAM.COM/REBELWILSON

