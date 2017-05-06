By Jessica Estrada | May 8, 2017 | People

The MTV Movie and Television Awards took over LA’s Shrine Auditorium last night and of course there were lots of moments that didn’t fail to entertain. However, the best and juiciest moments are the ones that happen off-camera. From rehearsal snaps to videos of what the stars really do backstage, here’s 11 Instagram moments of all the things you didn’t see on TV.

Host Adam Devine Got a Tat to Celebrate

A post shared by Adam Devine (@andybovine) on May 7, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

We can’t stop LOLing over the tattoo MTV Movie and Television Awards host Adam Devine debuted on Instagram just before the show to honor his Beauty and the Beast-themed opening number that literally set the stage on fire.

Gaten Matarazzo Got His Fans Pumped for the Show

A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on May 7, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Is there anything cuter than Gaten Matarazzo? We think not. The Stranger Things star got everyone excited to tune into the awards show with this fun Instagram video.

Jordana Brewster Gets Glam for the Show

A post shared by jordanabrewster (@jordanabrewster) on May 7, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

All hands were on deck getting Fast and the Furious star Jordana Brewster ready for the big night.

Alexandra Daddario Took a Selfie…With Herself

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on May 6, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Alexandra Daddario has definitely got the whole award show selfie situation down. Here’s the Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario taking a break from rehearsals to snap a selfie with a cardboard selfie of herselfie.

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges Get Jiggy With It

A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on May 7, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

How did Devine get pumped up before the show? By dancing, of course. Here he is practicing his dance moves alongside his girlfriend Chloe Bridges. These two have some serious moves.

The Fast and the Furious Cast Sing Backstage

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on May 7, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

Ever wondered what the stars do just before they step out onto the stage? Turns out they calm their stage jitters with some singing and silliness. Here’s the cast of Fast and the Furious doing just that with the exception of Vin Diesel who has his game face on the entire time.

Zac Efron Takes a Selfie With DJ Khaled’s Baby

A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on May 7, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

What’s cuter than a selfie of Zac Efron? A selfie of Zac Efron with a baby! DJ Khaled’s handsome baby boy to be exact. We can’t even handle all this cuteness.

Josh Gad Fan Boys Over the Stranger Things Cast

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on May 7, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

It’s safe to say that everyone at the show was obsessed with the cast of Stranger Things — including Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad. The actor was “star struck,” which meant a group shot was in order.

Millie Bobby Brown and Dafne Keen Take a Selfie

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on May 7, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Meanwhile, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was fan girling over adorable Logan actress Dafne Keen during the show.

Zendaya and Yara Shahidi Hang Out Backstage

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on May 7, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

These two gorgeous ladies are #goals on and off the stage.

Rebel Wilson Flies Straight to Australia After the Show

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on May 7, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

After giving a hilarious performance as Mrs. Potts in the Beauty and the Beast opening number, Rebel Wilson went straight to the airport to hop on a place headed to Australia.