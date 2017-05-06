The MTV Movie and Television Awards took over LA’s Shrine Auditorium last night and of course there were lots of moments that didn’t fail to entertain. However, the best and juiciest moments are the ones that happen off-camera. From rehearsal snaps to videos of what the stars really do backstage, here’s 11 Instagram moments of all the things you didn’t see on TV.
We can’t stop LOLing over the tattoo MTV Movie and Television Awards host Adam Devine debuted on Instagram just before the show to honor his Beauty and the Beast-themed opening number that literally set the stage on fire.
Alexandra Daddario has definitely got the whole award show selfie situation down. Here’s the Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario taking a break from rehearsals to snap a selfie with a cardboard selfie of herselfie.
Ever wondered what the stars do just before they step out onto the stage? Turns out they calm their stage jitters with some singing and silliness. Here’s the cast of Fast and the Furious doing just that with the exception of Vin Diesel who has his game face on the entire time.
It’s safe to say that everyone at the show was obsessed with the cast of Stranger Things — including Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad. The actor was “star struck,” which meant a group shot was in order.