Ahead of VH1’s Save The Music Foundation’s event Musically Mastered Menu Los Angeles, we chat with famed Chef Antonia Lofaso and Singer and Songwriter Wrabel.

Antonia Lofaso

How is Wrabel’s music inspiring the dinner you will prepare for Musically Mastered Menu Los Angeles

ANTONIA LOFASO: Wrabel and I are two artists coming in from two different areas; he’s coming in from music, and I’m coming in from food. After speaking on the phone, we connected that we both are from the same place in NY, which ultimately inspired the menu for the dinner.

When you’re in the kitchen, how does your work and talent compare to that of a musical artist?

AL: There’s definitely a similar work ethic. They both require a certain creative process and after doing your craft for a certain period, your hone in on what works and doesn’t work to develop your food/music more efficiently.

Do you like to listen to music when preparing food? If so, what are you listening to?

AL: Traditionally, in professional kitchens, music was frowned upon. In fact, speaking was frowned upon. In fact, any noise whatsoever was frowned upon. But moving into 2017, it definitely inspires a mood. For instance, when I was at Coachella last weekend for Outstanding in the Field, we were preparing a huge meal, and it was a community of people preparing a huge meal – in those circumstances, it was awesome.

Music and food evoke the same thing; memory and sensory. For instance, if someone smells something familiar, it can absolutely bring them back to a time in their lives and even bring them to their knees in tears, you know what I mean? Memories like, “my grandmother made this,” or “the first time I ever tried this,” or “my heart was broken during this meal,” or “this trip,” or whatever circles around food. It’s the same thing with music. A single song can bring you to your knees in tears at the same time.

If you grew up with music education, how did it impact your life? If you didn’t grow up with music education, do you wish you had that opportunity and why?

AL: So, this is the best part about me…. I have zero music knowledge in general. BUT, every person I have sought out in my life has been all about music. Xea’s Dad, Xea, my best friends from high school, etc., all had an avid music knowledge, to the point where they even took music theory. That’s how much the people that I choose to spend my time with, know about music. I’ll go into my house, and everyone that’s around me will say, “put this song on,” and I’ll love it, but I never seek it out for myself, however, the people I have always spent time with have brought it to me.

Why do you believe in VH1 Save The Music’s mission of equity access to music education?

AL: I believe in VH1 Save the Music’s mission because I truly believe that music in general is an outlet for kids (and adults), no matter the circumstances. Music education provides an opportunity for self-expression, individualization, and positive improvement in academic performance. VH1 Save the Music helps ensure that music education and instruments will be accessible to public schools across the nation.

Wrabel

What can guests expect at Musically Mastered Menu Los Angeles from your performance and collaboration with Chef Antonia Lofaso?

WRABEL: Well most importantly they might be able to meet my mom. Haha, she's flying in for it! I got to talk to Antonia earlier this week about it. I was so nervous because I'm her number one fan. We have an Italian/Long Island connection. I think it's going to be a really special night of yummy food and songs and stories. I just want it to be simple and special and honest.

Music is obviously a huge part of your life. What would a world without music be like?

W: Silent? Music is everywhere — on the street, in the woods, on a mountain, in the ocean. It's just everywhere. I feel like for me, music helps me to feel things and express things and understand things. I would feel lost without music. it helps me to connect with myself and with others and with the world around me.

Why do you believe in VH1 Save The Music’s mission of equity access to music education?

W: I was able to see VH1 Save The Music in action last year in New Orleans. I played a show with them and got to tour a music school they had just built. Oh boy, it was so cool to see kids come in for the first time. It was a beautiful studio with a stage and recording booths and setups and everything. Truly remarkable. The kids were just beaming. Some of them had never played an instrument in their life. It was just so touching to see and to participate in.

For students not looking to pursue music as a career, how can music education still benefit them?

W: Music can bring us together. No matter who you are or where you come from, or how you identify or what you believe in, music transcends it all. That is so beautiful. It's something we all have in common. I think music can teach us patience and practice and can help us to express ourselves. I’ve done music therapy groups before. I was so surprised how much I got out of it. Something as simple as creating a drum circle with a group of people that are just trying to connect with themselves and the group — we were all laughing and crying and dancing by the end. Really beautiful.

What kind of food do you like to eat when you’re creating music or on tour?

W: I typically eat a single snickers bar after every show, haha. Other than that, I try to eat pretty healthy when i'm working, keep my brain going. I say that and my friend is laughing at me because I’m known to order cupcakes in writing sessions. Sometimes you just need a cupcake!

