By Lydia Geisel | May 4, 2017 | Lifestyle

When it comes to celebrating the most important lady in your life, you can never go wrong with a stunning bouquet. Show mom you care this Mother’s Day (May 14) with one of these locally-crafted arrangements that only aim to impress.

Precious Blooms, Mark’s Garden ($125). 13838 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, 818-906-1718

If you can’t be with her in person this year, surprise Mom with a luxe display at her doorstep. This decadent springtime arrangement, which mixes ranunculus, roses, viburnum, lilac, and sweet peas screams opulence.

Mama Love Bouquet, Seed Floral ($95-$125). 1069 N. Fairfax Ave., West Hollywood, 323-848-8481

Appropriately dubbed the “Mama Love Bouquet,” this vibrant mix is fitting for an equally colorful mother. The lively arrangement includes kale, sunflowers, and snapdragons, and can be easily upgraded with a Compartes chocolate bar or a PF Soy Candle.

Blush Roses, Eric Buterbaugh ($400). 7001 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 310-247-7120

Make mom blush this holiday with a pretty collection of roses, like this exquisite option. Fresh garden roses, hellebores, and majolica create an idyllic blend in the custom gold vase.

Pretty in Pink, Tic-Tock ($150). 1603 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, 323-874-3034

Sometimes it’s best to let the flowers do the talking. Timeless and chic, this one-of-a-kind display will say it all this Mother’s Day.

Crisp and Clean, Hidden Garden ($125). 11054 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-575-6600

For the minimalist mama, consider this fresh arrangement that combines white tulips, succulents, and rocks for a no-fuss look.

Marbelously Lavender, Sonny Alexander ($135). 8008 W. Third St., Los Angeles, 310-777-0356

Looking for an unconventional arrangement to amaze mom? Treat her senses to a burst of lavender with this sweet piece that comes in a mod marble vase.