    

Parties

See More
Read More

May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
Read More

April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
Read More

April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

People

See More
Read More

May 8, 2017

11 MTV Movie and TV Awards Moments You Didn't See on TV
Read More

May 1, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Jessica Alba Celebrate Her Birthday in LA?
Read More

April 28, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA
Read More

April 26, 2017

Jameson's Partnership With Angel City Brewery Produces Whiskey That Perfectly Blends the Flavors of the Emerald Isle & LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 2, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Days
Read More

May 2, 2017

The 10 Best Looks from the Met Gala
Read More

May 1, 2017

Fashion Island & South Coast Plaza Celebrate 50 Years of Style
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Gorgeous Flowers to Gift Mom

By Lydia Geisel | May 4, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

When it comes to celebrating the most important lady in your life, you can never go wrong with a stunning bouquet. Show mom you care this Mother’s Day (May 14) with one of these locally-crafted arrangements that only aim to impress.

Mark’s Garden

Marks-Garden-Mothers-Day-Flowers-Los-Angeles.jpg

Precious Blooms, Mark’s Garden ($125). 13838 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, 818-906-1718

If you can’t be with her in person this year, surprise Mom with a luxe display at her doorstep. This decadent springtime arrangement, which mixes ranunculus, roses, viburnum, lilac, and sweet peas screams opulence.

Seed Floral

Seed-Floral-Mothers-Day-Flowers-Los-Angeles.jpg

Mama Love Bouquet, Seed Floral ($95-$125). 1069 N. Fairfax Ave., West Hollywood, 323-848-8481

Appropriately dubbed the “Mama Love Bouquet,” this vibrant mix is fitting for an equally colorful mother. The lively arrangement includes kale, sunflowers, and snapdragons, and can be easily upgraded with a Compartes chocolate bar or a PF Soy Candle.

Eric Buterbaugh

Eric-Buterbaugh-Mothers-Day-Flowers-Los-Angeles.jpg

Blush Roses, Eric Buterbaugh ($400). 7001 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 310-247-7120

Make mom blush this holiday with a pretty collection of roses, like this exquisite option. Fresh garden roses, hellebores, and majolica create an idyllic blend in the custom gold vase.

Tic-Tock

Tic-Tock-Mothers-Day-Flowers-Los-Angeles.jpg

Pretty in Pink, Tic-Tock ($150). 1603 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, 323-874-3034

Sometimes it’s best to let the flowers do the talking. Timeless and chic, this one-of-a-kind display will say it all this Mother’s Day.

Hidden Garden

Hidden-Garden-Mothers-Day-Flowers-Los-Angeles.jpg

Crisp and Clean, Hidden Garden ($125). 11054 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-575-6600

For the minimalist mama, consider this fresh arrangement that combines white tulips, succulents, and rocks for a no-fuss look.

Sonny Alexander

Sonny-Alexander-Mothers-Day-Flowers-Los-Angeles.jpg

Marbelously Lavender, Sonny Alexander ($135). 8008 W. Third St., Los Angeles, 310-777-0356

Looking for an unconventional arrangement to amaze mom? Treat her senses to a burst of lavender with this sweet piece that comes in a mod marble vase.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: holidays mother's day florals flowers gifts moms _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 24, 2017

Comedy & Conservation Team Up to Present a Star-Studded Evening at Stand Up! For the Planet
Read More

April 21, 2017

Former LA Laker John Salley Spills on Magic Johnson, His Vegan Lifestyle, & Favorite LA Farmer's Markets
Read More

April 14, 2017

Charlie DePew on How He Nearly Quit Hollywood Before Being Cast in 'Famous in Love'

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE