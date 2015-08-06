When it comes to celebrating the most important lady in your life, you can never go wrong with a stunning bouquet. Show mom you care this Mother’s Day (May 14) with one of these locally-crafted arrangements that only aim to impress.
If you can’t be with her in person this year, surprise Mom with a luxe display at her doorstep. This decadent springtime arrangement, which mixes ranunculus, roses, viburnum, lilac, and sweet peas screams opulence.
Mama Love Bouquet, Seed Floral ($95-$125). 1069 N. Fairfax Ave., West Hollywood, 323-848-8481
Appropriately dubbed the “Mama Love Bouquet,” this vibrant mix is fitting for an equally colorful mother. The lively arrangement includes kale, sunflowers, and snapdragons, and can be easily upgraded with a Compartes chocolate bar or a PF Soy Candle.