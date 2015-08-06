In a bind as to what to get your mom this Mother’s Day? As one of the most important ladies in your life, you can’t buy her just anything. That’s why we compiled this list of gifts that will clearly show how much she means to you.
For the Mom Who’s Secretly Martha Stewart: Heath Ceramics Summer Seasonal Baking Set
Summer Seasonal Baking Set ($210). Heath Ceramics, 7525 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-965-0800
For the mom that loves to bake and is always spoiling you with delicious treats, gift her this set that includes a cookbook with recipes from London’s Violet Bakery as well as a rim serving platter and handmade brass pie server.
For the Mom Who Likes to Brag About Her Children: Restoration Hardware Tabletop Frames
This isn’t your ordinary flower arrangement. Not only are these unique flowers freshly picked and delivered to your door, but also each bouquet also gives back to an important cause.
For the Mom Who’s Sleep Deprived: Sleepy Jones Silk Stripe Pajama Set
Marina Silk Stripe PJ Shirt ($284) and Pant ($264), Sleepy Jones. Ron Herman, 8100 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 323-651-4129
Without a doubt, every mom deserves the gift of a good night’s sleep. These silk, perfectly-pink striped pajamas will make the task extra easy. The gorgeous top can also double for daywear over jeans.
For the Mom Who Loves Beauty: Tata Harper Natural Lip Treatment Set
You Are Loved: Natural Lip Treatment Set, Tata Harper ($77). tataharper.com
Mom will feel extra special and beautiful on her day with this collection of Tata Harper’s luxe best-selling lip savors in three flattering shades. They’re formulated without any harsh chemicals or fillers — mom doesn’t deserve that. And there’s no need to worry about wrapping with the fabulous signature green gift box.
For the Mom Who’s Into Living Healthy: HUROM Rose Gold Juicer
A little R&R is just what mom needs this Mother’s Day. At any of the Four Seasons locations across the country, she can indulge in an idyllic spa treatment to relax and pamper. At the Los Angeles at Beverly Hills address, the Four Seasons Aromatherapy Massage will help her feel centered, balanced, and rejuvenated.