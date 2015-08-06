May 5, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | May 9, 2017 |
Lifestyle
Make cooking at home feel like a blast with these swoon-worthy kitchen essentials.
Ice 100 Compressor Ice Cream Maker, Cuisinart ($300). Williams-Sonoma, 339 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-274-9127
Cooking will feel tons more fun when you have a delicious homemade dessert waiting for you after your meal, all thanks to this ice cream and gelato maker.
Professional Series 750, Vitamix ($530). vitamix.com
Adorn your countertop with a fancy blender and it’ll be difficult to resist putting it to good use. Whip up smoothies, soups, desserts, and purees galore.
Atlas 150 Aluminum Pasta Maker, Crate and Barrel ($80). The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-297-0370
Turn a regular Tuesday night into an Italian feast with the help of this manual pasta maker. You can have all the linguine and spaghetti your heart (er, stomach) desires.
4-Quart Multi-Cooker, KitchenAid ($350). kitchenaid.com
Sometimes making cooking more fun means having to do less work. Enter the multi cooker, which lets you sear, sauté, simmer, and steam delicious gourmet meals by just setting and forgetting.
Cravings Wooden iPad & Recipe Holder, Cathy’s Concepts ($60). The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230
With this gorgeous wooden iPad holder on your countertop, you can finally try out all those mouthwatering recipes you’ve been pinning on Pinterest.
Dinner: Changing the Game by Melissa Clark ($21). amazon.com
Sometimes all you need to reignite your love for cooking is a brand new book rife with delicious recipes. Check out this one from Melissa Clark for some major inspo.
The Inspiralizer, Inspiralized ($40). 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, 323-954-9190
Turn your favorite veggies into colorful (and healthy!) pasta with this handy spiralizer.
Classic Ikon 8-Piece Knife Block Set, Wusthof ($500). Bloomingdale’s, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-360-2700
Step up your chopping, dicing, and mincing skills with a fresh new set of high quality knives, complete with a block set that will look great in your kitchen.
Classic Plan, Hello Fresh ($10 per meal). hellofresh.com
Half the battle of cooking at home is planning the meals and doing the grocery shopping. Skip the hassle by having all the ingredients shipped right to you with a yummy step-by-step recipe.
