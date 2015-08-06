    

9 Ways to Make Cooking at Home More Fun

By Jessica Estrada | May 9, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Make cooking at home feel like a blast with these swoon-worthy kitchen essentials.

Ice Cream Maker

Cuisinart-Ice-Cream-Maker-Home-Cooking.jpg

Ice 100 Compressor Ice Cream Maker, Cuisinart ($300). Williams-Sonoma, 339 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-274-9127

Cooking will feel tons more fun when you have a delicious homemade dessert waiting for you after your meal, all thanks to this ice cream and gelato maker.

Vitamix Blender

Vitamix-Blender-Professional-Series-Home-Cooking.jpg

Professional Series 750, Vitamix ($530). vitamix.com

Adorn your countertop with a fancy blender and it’ll be difficult to resist putting it to good use. Whip up smoothies, soups, desserts, and purees galore.

Pasta Maker

Pasta-Maker-Crate-And-Barrel-Home-Cooking.jpg

Atlas 150 Aluminum Pasta Maker, Crate and Barrel ($80). The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-297-0370

Turn a regular Tuesday night into an Italian feast with the help of this manual pasta maker. You can have all the linguine and spaghetti your heart (er, stomach) desires.

KitchenAid Multi-Cooker

Kitchenaid-Multi-Cooker-Home-Cooking.jpg

4-Quart Multi-Cooker, KitchenAid ($350). kitchenaid.com

Sometimes making cooking more fun means having to do less work. Enter the multi cooker, which lets you sear, sauté, simmer, and steam delicious gourmet meals by just setting and forgetting.

iPad Holder

Cravings-iPad-Holder-Cookbook-Home-Cooking.jpg

Cravings Wooden iPad & Recipe Holder, Cathy’s Concepts ($60). The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

With this gorgeous wooden iPad holder on your countertop, you can finally try out all those mouthwatering recipes you’ve been pinning on Pinterest.

Cookbook

Dinner-Changing-The-Game-Melissa-Clark-Home-Cooking.jpg

Dinner: Changing the Game by Melissa Clark ($21). amazon.com

Sometimes all you need to reignite your love for cooking is a brand new book rife with delicious recipes. Check out this one from Melissa Clark for some major inspo.

Vegetable Spiralizer

Spiralizer-Inspiralized-Home-Cooking.jpg

The Inspiralizer, Inspiralized ($40). 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, 323-954-9190

Turn your favorite veggies into colorful (and healthy!) pasta with this handy spiralizer.

Knife Set

Wusthof-Knife-Set-Home-Cooking.jpg

Classic Ikon 8-Piece Knife Block Set, Wusthof ($500). Bloomingdale’s, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-360-2700

Step up your chopping, dicing, and mincing skills with a fresh new set of high quality knives, complete with a block set that will look great in your kitchen.

Hello Fresh Subscription

Hello-Fresh-Meal-Delivery-Home-Cooking.jpg

Classic Plan, Hello Fresh ($10 per meal). hellofresh.com

Half the battle of cooking at home is planning the meals and doing the grocery shopping. Skip the hassle by having all the ingredients shipped right to you with a yummy step-by-step recipe.

Tags: cooking kitchen gadgets what to eat
Categories: Lifestyle

