By Jessica Estrada | May 1, 2017 | People

How did Jessica Alba toast her birthday last week, and where did Beyoncé and Jay Z do date night? That and more in this week’s celebrity news...

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

Christina Aguilera Parties at TAO Hollywood

Christina Aguilera took a break from her mommy duties on Tuesday to enjoy a night out at LA hotspot TAO Hollywood.

Beyoncé and Jay Z Enjoy Dinner at Nobu Malibu

Expecting parents Beyoncé and Jay Z were spotted having a date night at Nobu Malibu last week.

Jessica Alba Celebrated Her Birthday at The Peppermint Club

Actress, entrepreneur, and all around girlboss Jessica Alba turned 36 years old last week and she toasted the occasion with a big, star-studded Michael Jackson vs. Prince costume bash at The Peppermint Club on Friday night. Beyoncé, Jay Z, Kelly Rowland, Shay Mitchell, and Nicole Richie were also in the house dancing the night away.

Channing Tatum Celebrates His Birthday at Pinz Bowling Center

Speaking of birthdays, Channing Tatum also turned a year older and he celebrated with a birthday party at Pinz Bowling in Studio City last Wednesday.

Ryan Gosling Grabs Lunch at Little Dom's Deli

Last Tuesday, Ryan Gosling was spotted grabbing lunch at Little Dom’s Deli in Los Feliz.