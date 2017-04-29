PartiesSee More
Read More
April 25, 2017
April 25, 2017
April 21, 2017
April 19, 2017
May 10, 2017
May 2, 2017
May 2, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | May 1, 2017 | People
How did Jessica Alba toast her birthday last week, and where did Beyoncé and Jay Z do date night? That and more in this week’s celebrity news...
Christina Aguilera took a break from her mommy duties on Tuesday to enjoy a night out at LA hotspot TAO Hollywood.
Expecting parents Beyoncé and Jay Z were spotted having a date night at Nobu Malibu last week.
Actress, entrepreneur, and all around girlboss Jessica Alba turned 36 years old last week and she toasted the occasion with a big, star-studded Michael Jackson vs. Prince costume bash at The Peppermint Club on Friday night. Beyoncé, Jay Z, Kelly Rowland, Shay Mitchell, and Nicole Richie were also in the house dancing the night away.
Speaking of birthdays, Channing Tatum also turned a year older and he celebrated with a birthday party at Pinz Bowling in Studio City last Wednesday.
Last Tuesday, Ryan Gosling was spotted grabbing lunch at Little Dom’s Deli in Los Feliz.
PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/JESSICAALBA
April 24, 2017
April 21, 2017