| April 22, 2017 | Parties
Jodi Guber Brufsky, Lee Ann Daly, Katerina Schneider, and Nora Dekeyser
The scene inside the event.
Lavinia Errico, Laura Crago, and Michelle Edgar
The Protein of Life station
Lavinia Errico and Michelle Edgar
Laura Crago at the Sambazon acai bar with Lynn Nguyen
On April 22, 2017 at Soul Cycle in Culver City, The XX Project hosted "The Ultimate Machine" power panel as part of the Wellness series featuring key experts including Jodi Guber Brufsky, founder and Chief Creative Officer of Beyond Yoga, Lee Ann Daly, Chief Marketing Officer of Pressed Juicery, Katerina Schneider, founder of Ritual, and Nora Dekeyser, matchmaker of Three Day Rule. More than 50 power women attended across the entertainment and entrepreneurial communities including founder of Equinox Lavinia Errico, singer and songwriter Victoria Monet, PureWow's Dana Dickey, Erika Curtis of Lululemon, Nicole Bilzerian of Interscope Records, and Johanna Marissa founder of Willaca. The afternoon included a high-energy Soul Cycle class lead by Laura Crago followed by a discussion. Guests were treated to a post-workout refresh and nutrition boost with juices by Pressed Juicery, acai bowls by Sambazon, and almond and peanut butter Perfect Bar.
Photography by David Price
