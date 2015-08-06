PartiesSee More
Larry David and Pete Davidson
Amanda Peet
Ron Meyer and Jimmy Buffet
Martin Short
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tony Hale
Nina Dobrev
Rhea Suh
Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley
The Natural Resources Defense Council hosted its “STAND UP! for the Planet” benefit on April 25, 2017 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The event raised much-needed funds to defend our environmental safeguards and protect our families, communities, and planet from the dangers of climate change and pollution. Guests included Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Larry David, Martin Short, and Tony Hale.
Photography courtesy of Getty Images
