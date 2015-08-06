    

Parties

Chateau d'Esclans Sponsors Day Club Pool Parties at Coachella

April 21, 2017 | Parties

Share

Chateau d'Esclans kept the Coachella party going as a sponsor of Day Club at The Hilton Palm Springs from April 14-16 and 21-25. Musical performers over the two weekends at the Day Club included Skrillex, Dillon Frances, Madeon, and more.

Categories: Parties

