May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

May 12, 2017

9 LA Mamas Share What's on Their Mother's Day Wish List
May 10, 2017

'Riverdale' Star K.J. Apa on Landing the Highly Coveted Archie Comics Role
May 8, 2017

11 MTV Movie and TV Awards Moments You Didn't See on TV

May 11, 2017

5 Beloved LA Restaurants Now Offering Brunch Service
May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

May 10, 2017

Why You Need to Stock Up on These Denim Collabs
May 2, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Days
May 2, 2017

The 10 Best Looks from the Met Gala
Search Our Site

Spotted: Where Does Leonardo DiCaprio Do Dinner in LA?

By Jessica Estrada | April 24, 2017 | People

Share

Where does Leonardo DiCaprio do dinner in LA, and where did Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have a family night? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoys a Dinner at E. Baldi

Last Tuesday evening, Leonardo DiCaprio hit up celebrity-frequented Beverly Hills restaurant E. Baldi for a dinner date with his girlfriend Nina Agdal and his best friend Lukas Haas.

Hailee Steinfeld and Usher Attend Gala at The Beverly Hilton

Stars such as Hailee Steinfeld, Usher, Andra Day, and Kaia Gerber gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday for the 2017 JDRF Imagine Gala in support of type 1 diabetes research. Steinfeld, along with Day, entertained gala goers with a performance.

Rob Lowe Attends a Dodgers Game

Baseball season is in full swing and Rob Lowe couldn’t be happier about it. The actor was spotted at Dodger Stadium last Monday with his son cheering on the Dodgers as they went up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Janelle Monáe and Zoey Deutch Partied at the Doheny Room

It was a girls’ night out on Friday. Janelle Monáe, Zoey Deutch, Emily Ratajkowski, and more celebrities gathered at the Doheny Room in West Hollywood to celebrate Marie Claire’s latest covers.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Have a Family Night at Mr Chow

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, and their two little ones Monroe and Moroccan enjoyed some quality time together on Thursday over a delicious dinner at Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Tags: celebrities celebs leonardo dicaprio spotted celebrity sightings sightings celebrities spotted _feature
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/LEONARDODICAPRIO

Comedy & Conservation Team Up to Present a Star-Studded Evening at Stand Up! For the Planet
Former LA Laker John Salley Spills on Magic Johnson, His Vegan Lifestyle, & Favorite LA Farmer's Markets
Charlie DePew on How He Nearly Quit Hollywood Before Being Cast in 'Famous in Love'

