MR PORTER celebrated 'Made in California,' a series of 12 exclusive capsule collections inspired by the West Coast and featuring twelve brands with California roots on April 19, 2017. They are Amiri, The Elder Statesman, Golden Bear, James Perse, John Elliott, Mollusk Surf, Noon Goons, Outerknown, Rick Owens, Second/Layer, Simon Miller, and Stussy. The collection launched on MR PORTER on April 18, followed by a dedicated issue of the MR PORTER Journal debuting on April 20, 2017.