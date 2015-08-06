    

Parties

May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

People

May 16, 2017

Jeremiah Brent on Working for Oprah & Collaborating with His Husband Nate Berkus for a TLC Show
May 15, 2017

Spotted: How Did Heidi Klum Celebrate Mother's Day?
May 15, 2017

Where DTLA Real Estate Pro Lisa Fittipaldi Likes to Spend Time Around Town

Food & Drink

May 11, 2017

5 Beloved LA Restaurants Now Offering Brunch Service
May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA

Home & Real Estate

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

May 16, 2017

Find Out Which Celebs Are Sporting Pieces From Chanel's New Handbag Line
May 15, 2017

Summer Beauty Tips from Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Patrick Ta
May 10, 2017

Why You Need to Stock Up on These Denim Collabs
Find Out Which Celebs Are Sporting Pieces From Chanel's New Handbag Line

By Connor Childers | May 16, 2017 | Style & Beauty

The simply named Gabrielle is Chanel's first new handbag line in six years.

Chanel-celebs.jpg

The new “it” bag from Chanel hit the runway at the brand’s Spring 2017 show.

Freedom, comfort, functionality—these were the three requirements at the top of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s list when she created a handbag that merged practicality with style in 1955. Her idea of dressing the modern woman still rings true today, and it’s nowhere more apparent than in the new bag that bears her name.

Chanel’s creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, introduced the Gabrielle bag during the brand’s Spring 2017 runway show. It’s a design marvel, merging the slouch of a hobo-style handbag with a structural bottom, resulting in a contrasting silhouette that feels fresh and excitingly new. In order to achieve this posh juxtaposition, the handbag is fitted on a rigid thermoformed base, and the body of the bag is crafted from light and supple quilted leather. Of course, Chanel also has perfect taste in its muses, with Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, Caroline de Maigret, and Pharrell Williams all helping to get the word out in an Instagram campaign.

Available in a range of styles (quilted backpacks, chic shoulder bags, sturdy totes, and youthful bucket bags) as well as a multitude of colorways, the Gabrielle offers endless style possibilities. We can’t help but think Coco herself would be pleased. 400 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-278-5500

Tags: accessories bags fashion style handbags chanel late spring 2017
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF CHANEL

