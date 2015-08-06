By Connor Childers | May 16, 2017 | Style & Beauty

The simply named Gabrielle is Chanel's first new handbag line in six years.

The new “it” bag from Chanel hit the runway at the brand’s Spring 2017 show.

Freedom, comfort, functionality—these were the three requirements at the top of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s list when she created a handbag that merged practicality with style in 1955. Her idea of dressing the modern woman still rings true today, and it’s nowhere more apparent than in the new bag that bears her name.

Chanel’s creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, introduced the Gabrielle bag during the brand’s Spring 2017 runway show. It’s a design marvel, merging the slouch of a hobo-style handbag with a structural bottom, resulting in a contrasting silhouette that feels fresh and excitingly new. In order to achieve this posh juxtaposition, the handbag is fitted on a rigid thermoformed base, and the body of the bag is crafted from light and supple quilted leather. Of course, Chanel also has perfect taste in its muses, with Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, Caroline de Maigret, and Pharrell Williams all helping to get the word out in an Instagram campaign.

Available in a range of styles (quilted backpacks, chic shoulder bags, sturdy totes, and youthful bucket bags) as well as a multitude of colorways, the Gabrielle offers endless style possibilities. We can’t help but think Coco herself would be pleased. 400 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-278-5500