Search Our Site

Where DTLA Real Estate Pro Lisa Fittipaldi Likes to Spend Time Around Town

By Murat Oztaskin | May 15, 2017 | People

Share

DTLA real estate whiz Lisa Fittipaldi tours—and touts—the city's ever-emerging cultural nucleus.

DTLA-Real-Estate.jpg

Sky-high! Downtown continues its rise, says TEN5O’s Lisa Fittipaldi, pointing to he panoramic rooftop view at locals’ fave Perch.

For all the talk of Downtown’s moment having arrived, the white-hot ’hood is in fact “constantly emerging,” says Lisa Fittipaldi, a sales associate at TEN50, an uber-exclusive new condo development at the corner of South Grand Avenue and West 11th Street. With a resident base that is younger and more creative than ever, Downtown continues to add to its already impressive roster of restaurants, bars, art galleries, and performance venues, adds Fittipaldi, an Albuquerque native and former theater actress who has specialized in Downtown real estate for close to a decade: “I try to walk down different streets every day so that I can see all of the new businesses that [keep] opening!”

FOOD WITH A VIEW

“I love the pan-roasted salmon at rooftop bistro Perch (448 S. Hill St., LA, 213-802-1770). They have the best views of LA.”

THEATER OF THE SUPERB!

The Belasco (1050 S. Hill St., LA, 213-746-5670) is an ornate, one-of-a-kind theater with a variety of concerts. I even saw Duran Duran there!”

GRAND HOTEL

“Don’t miss the theater and rooftop at the super-cool Ace Hotel (929 S. Broadway, LA, 213-623-3233)—a perfect place to spend an evening. You can even see TEN50 from the rooftop bar…”

GRAMMY WHAMMY

“The Grammy Museum (800 W. Olympic Blvd., LA, 213-765-6800) is the ultimate place to spend a day with music royalty. There is an extraordinary amount of history here…

WALK ON THE WILD SIDE

“Joining Downtown Art Walk is my favorite, favorite way to spend a Thursday night—just exploring all the new DTLA and Arts District galleries!”

Tags: real estate la real estate dtla late spring 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY SPENCER LOWELL (THEATER)

