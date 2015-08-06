By Lisa Ferrandino | May 10, 2017 | Style & Beauty

When Guess launches its mega-brand 35 years ago, who knew it would ignite a denim revolution?

Good jeans! Stephen Baldwin’s baby, Hailey Baldwin, is just one of the latest stars of Guess’s legendary campaigns. The iconic fashion brand is celebrating a milestone birthday this year. Jumpsuit, Guess ($178).

Ah, to be a Guess Girl. Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, and Hailey Baldwin are just a few of the anointed who’ve earned the coveted title. Since the 1980s, Guess cofounders Paul and Mauricio Marciano, who are opening their Marciano Art Foundation in LA to much buzz this spring, have personally handpicked every woman to grace the brand’s signature black-and-white campaigns.

The latest? American model, actress, and star of the upcoming Baywatch movie, Charlotte McKinney. “Guess is just such an iconic brand when it comes to denim,” says McKinney. As such, the brand (411 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-247-8667) marks its 35th anniversary with the Guess Originals 1981 Anniversary capsule (think modern fits meet a vintage ’80s/’90s aesthetic). Even McKinney can’t believe she’s part of such history: “I have to say that I still pinch myself when I see my campaigns.”

Now, denim brand ambassadors aren’t just lending their faces to campaigns, but adding “designer” to their resumes as well. Case in point: Industry veterans from Miranda Kerr to newcomer Taylor Hill are channeling their expertise on the catwalk into uber-cool collaborations with the world’s most fashion-forward denim brands.

Kerr, the Aussie-born Victoria’s Secret alum who attributes modeling to a greater appreciation of fits, fabrics, and finishes, says of her collab with cult favorite Mother Denim, “I wanted the collection to not just look good aesthetically, but feel good.” To wit: a 12-piece capsule collection (2221 E. Washington Blvd., LA, 323-923-5941) including ’60s-inspired high-waisted jeans and sweatshirts with inspirational phrases such as “Attitude of Gratitude”— all benefiting Australia’s The Royal Hospital for Women Foundation, which supports more than 10,000 women and 600 premature babies. Just be sure to shop Kerr’s go-to, the Audrey jeans. “You can pair them with a T-shirt and trainers or dress them up with heels and a blazer,” she says.

“My sketchbook is my diary,” says Sasha Pivovarova, who literally took her drawings of fairies, nymphs, and botanical wonders to Frame (8467 Melrose Pl., LA, 310-464-2270) for a limited-edition collection of illustrated embroidered jeans and jackets, offering a touch of whimsy to LA’s style scene. “I’m always amazed to see how effortlessly-cool women dress here,” Pivovarova says. “They have a laid-back, bohemian-chic vibe, which I love.” And much like her own casually elegant style (you can find her most days in skinny-fit or boyfriend jeans), the foundation of the collab is that iconic Le Original silhouette, which is perfect for today’s coveted “relaxed” aesthetic.

Taylor Hill, who has walked in shows for Dolce & Gabbana and Miu Miu, calls her partnership with Joe’s Jeans, “an additional bonus. I never really thought I’d even be a fashion model traveling the world.” Now, Hill can check “designer” off her list with the casual but super-cool collection (South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, 714-979-0221) that boasts a distinct ’90s aesthetic (think short overalls with a raw hem and high-rise jeans in a vintage wash with deconstructed patches). Has denim ever looked better?