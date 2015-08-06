By Aldous Tuck | May 9, 2017 | Watches & Jewelry

The world's most luxurious watch brands are making a serious wrist-play for the ladies.

CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT

Patek Philippe’s Ref. 7130G ladies’ World Time watch ($51,031) indicates all 24 time zones in a new white-gold case with a gray-blue hand-guilloched dial. The delicate nuance, illuminated by the sparkle of diamonds, also comes to the fore on the city disk and the shiny peacock-blue alligator strap. Geary’s, 360 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-887-4250

At this year’s Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, in Geneva, IWC Schaffhausen, a brand well-known for embracing its male clientele, premiered an update of their classic Da Vinci line with remarkably strong ladies’ pieces, including the Da Vinci Automatic in two stainless steel versions and a third, the rose-gold Da Vinci Automatic Moon Phase (PICTURED HERE, $16,400), which features a rich brown alligator strap. 329 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-734-0520

Urwerk kicked off its 20th anniversary by introducing the Flower Power version of its iconic UR-106 ($100,000) in a limited edition of 11 pieces. This stunning watch offers stainless steel casing and a titanium crown set with 239 Wesselton diamonds for a total of 2.53 carats. The dial features a central flower rendered in white gold and set with 30 brilliant-cut diamonds; the three small white-gold flowers (each set with six diamonds) mark the phases of the moon. Westime Sunset Plaza, 8569 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-289-0808

Richard Mille is known for using NTPT carbon in a number of his unique timepieces. This year, the Swiss manufacturer gave this rugged material a decidedly feminine spin by incorporating red gold and diamonds in the eye-catching design of the RM 037 NTPT ($153,500 to $190,500). Due to the hardness of NTPT carbon, special CNC machines are required to create the lush pavé setting that to the touch is smooth as silk. 222 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-285-9898

A strong trend at this year’s Swiss watch fairs was a renewed emphasis on female clients. While new women’s timepieces and collections are well-represented annually at Geneva and Basel, the 2017 difference is that the industry let its female customers know loud and clear that it has them top of mind: stunning new additions to collections that beforehand had a decidedly masculine flair; the incorporation of non-traditional materials into feminine designs; and the expansion in categories such as smart watches, world timers, and sports watches, often considered the domain of men. This year, watchmakers are right on time with what women want.