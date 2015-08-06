    

Parties

See More
Read More

May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
Read More

April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
Read More

April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

People

See More
Read More

May 8, 2017

11 MTV Movie and TV Awards Moments You Didn't See on TV
Read More

May 1, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Jessica Alba Celebrate Her Birthday in LA?
Read More

April 28, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA
Read More

April 26, 2017

Jameson's Partnership With Angel City Brewery Produces Whiskey That Perfectly Blends the Flavors of the Emerald Isle & LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 2, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Days
Read More

May 2, 2017

The 10 Best Looks from the Met Gala
Read More

May 1, 2017

Fashion Island & South Coast Plaza Celebrate 50 Years of Style
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Gorgeous Watches for Women to Wear This Season

By Aldous Tuck | May 9, 2017 | Watches & Jewelry

Share

The world's most luxurious watch brands are making a serious wrist-play for the ladies.

Watches-0003.jpg

CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT
Patek Philippe’s Ref. 7130G ladies’ World Time watch ($51,031) indicates all 24 time zones in a new white-gold case with a gray-blue hand-guilloched dial. The delicate nuance, illuminated by the sparkle of diamonds, also comes to the fore on the city disk and the shiny peacock-blue alligator strap. Geary’s, 360 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-887-4250

At this year’s Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, in Geneva, IWC Schaffhausen, a brand well-known for embracing its male clientele, premiered an update of their classic Da Vinci line with remarkably strong ladies’ pieces, including the Da Vinci Automatic in two stainless steel versions and a third, the rose-gold Da Vinci Automatic Moon Phase (PICTURED HERE, $16,400), which features a rich brown alligator strap. 329 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-734-0520

Urwerk kicked off its 20th anniversary by introducing the Flower Power version of its iconic UR-106 ($100,000) in a limited edition of 11 pieces. This stunning watch offers stainless steel casing and a titanium crown set with 239 Wesselton diamonds for a total of 2.53 carats. The dial features a central flower rendered in white gold and set with 30 brilliant-cut diamonds; the three small white-gold flowers (each set with six diamonds) mark the phases of the moon. Westime Sunset Plaza, 8569 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-289-0808

Richard Mille is known for using NTPT carbon in a number of his unique timepieces. This year, the Swiss manufacturer gave this rugged material a decidedly feminine spin by incorporating red gold and diamonds in the eye-catching design of the RM 037 NTPT ($153,500 to $190,500). Due to the hardness of NTPT carbon, special CNC machines are required to create the lush pavé setting that to the touch is smooth as silk. 222 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-285-9898

A strong trend at this year’s Swiss watch fairs was a renewed emphasis on female clients. While new women’s timepieces and collections are well-represented annually at Geneva and Basel, the 2017 difference is that the industry let its female customers know loud and clear that it has them top of mind: stunning new additions to collections that beforehand had a decidedly masculine flair; the incorporation of non-traditional materials into feminine designs; and the expansion in categories such as smart watches, world timers, and sports watches, often considered the domain of men. This year, watchmakers are right on time with what women want.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: accessories watches late spring 2017
Categories: Watches & Jewelry

PHOTOGRAPHY BY 200MM/ISTOCK/GETTY IMAGES PLUS (BACKGROUND); COURTESY OF PATEK PHILIPPE, IWC, URWERK AND RICHARD MILLE (WATCHES)

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 24, 2017

Comedy & Conservation Team Up to Present a Star-Studded Evening at Stand Up! For the Planet
Read More

April 21, 2017

Former LA Laker John Salley Spills on Magic Johnson, His Vegan Lifestyle, & Favorite LA Farmer's Markets
Read More

April 14, 2017

Charlie DePew on How He Nearly Quit Hollywood Before Being Cast in 'Famous in Love'

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE