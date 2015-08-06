    

Parties

May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

People

May 8, 2017

11 MTV Movie and TV Awards Moments You Didn't See on TV
May 1, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Jessica Alba Celebrate Her Birthday in LA?
April 28, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt

Food & Drink

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA
April 26, 2017

Jameson's Partnership With Angel City Brewery Produces Whiskey That Perfectly Blends the Flavors of the Emerald Isle & LA

Home & Real Estate

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

May 2, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Days
May 2, 2017

The 10 Best Looks from the Met Gala
May 1, 2017

Fashion Island & South Coast Plaza Celebrate 50 Years of Style
Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé

By Murat Oztaskin | May 4, 2017 | Food & Drink

Celebrating the 10th vintage of its buzzy flagship rosé, Château d’Esclans brings a taste of St. Tropez to the states.

chateau-de-esclans-new.jpg

Think pink! Château d’Esclans’s Whispering Angel epitomizes the classic dry rosés of Provence, where the wine has been produced for 2,600 years, and continues to lead the growth of rosé’s booming popularity in the US.

Great wine hinges on four elements, says rosé producer Sacha Lichine, the bon vivant owner of St-Tropez winery Château d’Esclans: the soil (that ineffable quality called terroir), the grapes, the climate, and, finally, the winemaker, whose craft harmonizes all the other elements. The problem, he adds, is that rosé is the most difficult wine to make well. Luckily for Château d’Esclans, Lichine is perhaps the most prominent producer in the world.

Ten years ago, winemakers, restaurants, and distributors could barely give rosé away. But exports of Provençal rosé to the US increased by more than 900 percent between 2006 and 2015, with a 58 percent increase between 2014 and 2015 alone. Now in its 10th vintage, Château d’Esclans’s flagship rosé, Whispering Angel, has come to epitomize the classic dry Provençal style. Much of the complexity is owed to bâtonnage, whereby fine lees, or dead yeast cells, are stirred back into the wine, while new technologies, including advanced refrigeration systems and pneumatic presses, keep the processing precise, all crucial to the production of “a product that is very easy to make average,” Lichine says.

“The perception of rosé in America has changed dramatically,” says Aldo Sohm, chef sommelier at New York’s Le Bernardin, whose acclaimed wine program is central to its three Michelin stars. “There’s a real following of rosé now, which didn’t exist a few years ago.” Perhaps Château d’Esclans’s greatest achievement, says Lichine, has been creating wines whose experiences are evocative of St-Tropez itself—clean, crisp, sophisticated, and fun. “What we’ve done,” he says, “is create a taste.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: drink wine _feature late spring 2017
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOGRAPHY BY CASARSAGURU/ISTOCK/GETTY IMAGES PLUS

