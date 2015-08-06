By Spencer Beck | May 3, 2017 | Lifestyle

This summer, luxury hotel Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown debuts in the tallest building west of Chicago. Whoa.

73

The Sky Deck Bar & Lounge, on the hotel’s 73rd floor, is the highest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere. Take that Chi-Town!

1

This InterContinental is the largest in the Americas.

2,500

The square-footage of the Presidential Suite. That might even be big enough for our current president—after all, there is no Trump Hotel in LA…

94,977

Square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, including a 21,379-square-foot grand ballroom fit for royalty, Hollywood and otherwise.

35

Seconds from the ground floor to the 70th-floor lobby via double-decker elevators. Perfect for speed freaks (and the very busy) amongst us.

1,200

Wine labels from California and around the globe in the oh-so-privee 71st-floor steak house (with a French twist) will satisfy the snootiest of oenophiles.

360

Length, in feet, of the hotel’s signature glass skylight. Yes, that’s the length of a football field.