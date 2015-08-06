PartiesSee More
By Spencer Beck | May 3, 2017 | Lifestyle
This summer, luxury hotel Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown debuts in the tallest building west of Chicago. Whoa.
The Sky Deck Bar & Lounge, on the hotel’s 73rd floor, is the highest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere. Take that Chi-Town!
This InterContinental is the largest in the Americas.
The square-footage of the Presidential Suite. That might even be big enough for our current president—after all, there is no Trump Hotel in LA…
Square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, including a 21,379-square-foot grand ballroom fit for royalty, Hollywood and otherwise.
Seconds from the ground floor to the 70th-floor lobby via double-decker elevators. Perfect for speed freaks (and the very busy) amongst us.
Wine labels from California and around the globe in the oh-so-privee 71st-floor steak house (with a French twist) will satisfy the snootiest of oenophiles.
Length, in feet, of the hotel’s signature glass skylight. Yes, that’s the length of a football field.
RENDERINGS COURTESY OF INTERCONTINENTAL LOS ANGELES DOWNTOWN (LOBBY); COURTESY OF AC MARTIN (SKY DECK, EXTERIOR, PLAZA)
