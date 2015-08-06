| April 5, 2017 | Parties

Maven Reserve hosted a tastemaker event for its Los Angeles launch at The Eric Buterbaugh Gallery on April 5, 2017. Maven Reserve allows drive to reserve new Chevrolet Volt and Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles loaded with technology for 28 days. Maven partnered with 'A Drink With' for a live intimate interview with Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Crabbe discussed the show’s hit segment 'Carpool Karaoke,' the viral nature of today’s digital content and entertainment industry, and how leaders in the space are “disrupting” late-night’s traditional broadcast platform.