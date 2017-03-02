By Jessica Estrada | April 13, 2017 | Lifestyle

With the clear blue skies and flowers in full bloom, LA looks especially pretty in the springtime. Soak up the new season beauty at one of the city’s most gorgeous gardens.

Tucked away in Arcadia with the San Gabriel Mountains in the backdrop, the Los Angeles County Arboretum is a lush 127-acre botanical garden offering endless Instagramming opportunities. Spend an afternoon strolling through the grounds taking in the beauty of the Aquatic gardens dotted with water lilies and the darling rose garden worthy of heart-eyed emojis. And if you’re lucky, you’ll spot one of the many stunning peacocks that call the garden home. 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, 626-821-3222

You can literally spend hours exploring the 12 different gardens that are spread out across 120 acres of the Huntington. Each one is unique and oh-so-special. Don’t miss the Desert Garden filled with the prettiest cacti and succulents you ever did see and the Japanese Garden complete with a picture-perfect drum bridge and teahouse. And don’t leave without literally stopping to smell the roses (of all different colors!) that are blooming beautifully in the Rose Garden. 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, 626-405-2100

At the Getty Museum you might come for the art, but you’ll stay for the garden. Designed by Robert Irwin, the museum’s Central Garden is a living work of art surrounded by trees and blooming bougainvillea. Wander through the walkways and you’ll encounter a stream, a stone waterfall, and an awe-inspiring maze of gorgeous azaleas. 1200 Getty Center Dr., Los Angeles, 310-440-7300

Nestled in La Canada Flintridge, Descanso Garden is a bit of a trek from mid-city but the views are so worth it. During the springtime, you can get your flower fix from the azaleas, camellias, irises, roses, and wildflowers that are in full bloom at the garden. (Fun fact: Descanso Garden has the largest collection of camellias in North America.) Also, don’t miss the California Natives Garden brimming with orange poppies and blue ceanothus. 1418 Descanso Dr., La Canada Flintridge, 818-949-4200

Make a day of it and drive out to the Palos Verdes Peninsula to explore the 87 acres of the South Coast Botanic Garden bursting with color right now. As you wander through the verdant grounds, say hello to the fishes swimming in the koi pond at the Japanese garden. Then, sniff your way through the Rose Garden covered with 1,600 roses. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula, 310-544-1948