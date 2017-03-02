    

May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
Read More

April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
Read More

April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

May 12, 2017

9 LA Mamas Share What's on Their Mother's Day Wish List
Read More

May 10, 2017

'Riverdale' Star K.J. Apa on Landing the Highly Coveted Archie Comics Role
Read More

May 8, 2017

11 MTV Movie and TV Awards Moments You Didn't See on TV

May 11, 2017

5 Beloved LA Restaurants Now Offering Brunch Service
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

May 10, 2017

Why You Need to Stock Up on These Denim Collabs
Read More

May 2, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Days
Read More

May 2, 2017

The 10 Best Looks from the Met Gala
5 Gorgeous Gardens to Visit in LA This Spring

By Jessica Estrada | April 13, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

With the clear blue skies and flowers in full bloom, LA looks especially pretty in the springtime. Soak up the new season beauty at one of the city’s most gorgeous gardens.

LA Arboretum

Tucked away in Arcadia with the San Gabriel Mountains in the backdrop, the Los Angeles County Arboretum is a lush 127-acre botanical garden offering endless Instagramming opportunities. Spend an afternoon strolling through the grounds taking in the beauty of the Aquatic gardens dotted with water lilies and the darling rose garden worthy of heart-eyed emojis. And if you’re lucky, you’ll spot one of the many stunning peacocks that call the garden home. 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, 626-821-3222

The Huntington

You can literally spend hours exploring the 12 different gardens that are spread out across 120 acres of the Huntington. Each one is unique and oh-so-special. Don’t miss the Desert Garden filled with the prettiest cacti and succulents you ever did see and the Japanese Garden complete with a picture-perfect drum bridge and teahouse. And don’t leave without literally stopping to smell the roses (of all different colors!) that are blooming beautifully in the Rose Garden. 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, 626-405-2100

The Getty

A post shared by The Getty (@thegetty) on

At the Getty Museum you might come for the art, but you’ll stay for the garden. Designed by Robert Irwin, the museum’s Central Garden is a living work of art surrounded by trees and blooming bougainvillea. Wander through the walkways and you’ll encounter a stream, a stone waterfall, and an awe-inspiring maze of gorgeous azaleas. 1200 Getty Center Dr., Los Angeles, 310-440-7300

Descanso Garden

Nestled in La Canada Flintridge, Descanso Garden is a bit of a trek from mid-city but the views are so worth it. During the springtime, you can get your flower fix from the azaleas, camellias, irises, roses, and wildflowers that are in full bloom at the garden. (Fun fact: Descanso Garden has the largest collection of camellias in North America.) Also, don’t miss the California Natives Garden brimming with orange poppies and blue ceanothus. 1418 Descanso Dr., La Canada Flintridge, 818-949-4200

South Coast Botanic Garden

Make a day of it and drive out to the Palos Verdes Peninsula to explore the 87 acres of the South Coast Botanic Garden bursting with color right now. As you wander through the verdant grounds, say hello to the fishes swimming in the koi pond at the Japanese garden. Then, sniff your way through the Rose Garden covered with 1,600 roses. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula, 310-544-1948

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: things to do gardens outdoors botanical gardens _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/LAARBORETUM; INSTAGRAM.COM/KARENLIMONCELLO; INSTAGRAM.COM/THEGETTY; INSTAGRAM.COM/DESCANSOGARDENSINSTAGRAM.COM/SCBGARDEN

