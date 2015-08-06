PartiesSee More
April 6, 2017 | Parties
Kiernan Shipka and Armie Hammer
Caroline de Maigret and Pharrell Williams
Carson Meyer
Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry
Jessica De Ruiter, Kelly Sawyer, and Kenya Kinski-Jones
Lily Collins and Pom Klementieff
Jennifer Meyer
Langley Fox
Rainey Qualley
Kenya Kinski-Jones
Rachel Zoe
Pharrell Williams and Caroline de Maigret hosted a dinner in celebration of Chanel's Gabrielle bag at Giorgio Baldi on April 6, 2017. Attendees included Amber Valleta, Rachel Zoe, Katy Perry, and Lily Collins.
Photography by BFA
