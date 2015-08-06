    

#LARetroCoolNOW: EIC Spencer Beck on the Premiere of L.A.'s Coolest New Hotel

By Spencer Beck | April 6, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Scoop! Lights, camera, Downtown! Hotel Indigo debuts and shines a spotlight on the city’s glamorous past.

Metropole-Hotel-Indigo.jpg

“BRAND” NEW IN L.A.

Hotel Indigo is Intercontinental Hospitality Group’s boutique lifestyle brand with over 70 properties worldwide. Think Euro-chic-meets-SoCal cool.

WESTSIDE WHAT?

As the centerpiece of Downtown’s long-awaited $1 billion Metropolis complex, the hotel connects the Financial District with the Sports and Entertainment District in South Park… and expands the walkable sphere west of Figueroa. Downtown just got a little cooler.

INN-FIGHTING!?

With all the competition, Indigo wants to connect the guest directly to the local experience… with a design-driven interior that stars each city’s history. We like that idea.

18-Social-Hotel-Indigo.jpg

FOUR STARS!

Four stories from the late 1800s to the 1920s influenced the over-the-retro-top design of the hotel: the Fiesta de las Flores parade in the late 1800s (that was the Rose Parade before it became the Rose Parade btw), the budding movie biz of the teens and early ‘20s, the speakeasies of the late ’20s, and the Hollywood stars of the silent era.

DRINK EASY

The lobby-level Metropole Bar+Kitchen pays tribute to the ‘hood’s legendary story of secret tunnels and speakeasies during Prohibition by splitting the space into two with passageways of concrete tunnels. If you like that “underground party” thing. And who doesn’t?

TO TOP IT OFF

18th Social on the 18th floor of the hotel serves up '20s-era drinks in a room lined with murals of downtown’s legendary theaters of yore. Including a giant worm’s-eye view of an iconic theater on the ceiling.

Guest-Room-Hotel-Indigo.jpg

COME SLEEP WITH ME

Guestrooms and suites were inspired by the stars… and starlets… of Hollywood’s earliest era, including Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American movie star, who lived Downtown. Murals over all the beds conjure what guests would have seen out their window at that time. If thoughts of Anna May aren’t enough. Suite dreams…

@Hotel Indigo. 899 Francisco St., Los Angeles, 213-683-4855

lacedit-0001-0001.jpg

In Shangri-La-La Land, all that's old is suddenly new again. And hotter than cool. Take a trip with Los Angeles Confidential Editor-in-Chief Spencer Beck as he seeks out the hidden-chic L.A. only insiders know.

Got some tips you'd like us to know about? Write to [email protected], and see previous stories here.

Tags: things to do hotels los angeles hotels la hotels things to do in la spencer beck _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

