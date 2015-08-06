PartiesSee More
March 30, 2017
Laura and Kate Mulleavy with Stuart Vevers
Kim Gordon
Sabrina Carpenter
Natasha Lyonne
Sasha Lane
Chloe Grace Moretz
Bella Heathcote
Rowan Blanchard
Yara Shahidi
The setting for the event.
Rashida Jones
On March 30, 2017, Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy and Coach’s Stuart Vevers celebrated the new Coach & Rodarte collection, launching worldwide on April 12. The three designers celebrated their collaboration at a private dinner at Hollywood’s iconic Musso & Frank Grill with guests including Chloë Grace Moretz, Rashida Jones, Yara Shahidi, and Natasha Lyonne.
Photography by BFA
