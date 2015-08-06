By Spencer Beck | March 22, 2017 | Culture

Just in time for LA Fashion Week, artist Cameron Lee bursts on the scene with his oh-so-retro-cool “flores fatales.”

WHO

Wisconsin-born artist Cameron Lee and husband, social media influencer Rigel Cable.

WHAT

14 digital collage portraits of a diverse range of models who span a rainbow of diversity.

WHY

To bridge a love of classic art with the power of digital media now!

INFLUENCES

Frida Kahlo, Gustav Klimt, as well as present-day artist James Jean.

FAB COLLAB

The art was produced in partnership with LA Fashion Week, artLAB Salon, Mr. Turk, Trina Turk, and other LA style heavyweights.

WHERE

Preview at LA Fashion Week runway shows. Art opening on Saturday, March 25, at ArtLab Salon, 1357 4th St., Santa Monica. Free with RSVP. Click here.

WE SAY

Spring has sprung… don’t miss it!

