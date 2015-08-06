PartiesSee More
Read More
April 25, 2017
April 25, 2017
April 21, 2017
April 19, 2017
By Spencer Beck | March 22, 2017 | Culture
Just in time for LA Fashion Week, artist Cameron Lee bursts on the scene with his oh-so-retro-cool “flores fatales.”
Wisconsin-born artist Cameron Lee and husband, social media influencer Rigel Cable.
14 digital collage portraits of a diverse range of models who span a rainbow of diversity.
To bridge a love of classic art with the power of digital media now!
Frida Kahlo, Gustav Klimt, as well as present-day artist James Jean.
The art was produced in partnership with LA Fashion Week, artLAB Salon, Mr. Turk, Trina Turk, and other LA style heavyweights.
Preview at LA Fashion Week runway shows. Art opening on Saturday, March 25, at ArtLab Salon, 1357 4th St., Santa Monica. Free with RSVP. Click here.
Spring has sprung… don’t miss it!
In Shangri-La-La Land, all that's old is suddenly new again. And hotter than cool. Take a trip with Los Angeles Confidential Editor-in-Chief Spencer Beck as he seeks out the hidden-chic L.A. only insiders know.
Got some tips you'd like us to know about? Write to [email protected], and see previous stories here.
April 24, 2017
April 21, 2017