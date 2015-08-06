    

#LARetroCoolNOW: EIC Spencer Beck on Artist Cameron Lee's New LA Exhibit

By Spencer Beck | March 22, 2017 | Culture

Share

Just in time for LA Fashion Week, artist Cameron Lee bursts on the scene with his oh-so-retro-cool “flores fatales.”

WHO

Wisconsin-born artist Cameron Lee and husband, social media influencer Rigel Cable.

WHAT

14 digital collage portraits of a diverse range of models who span a rainbow of diversity.

WHY

To bridge a love of classic art with the power of digital media now!

INFLUENCES

Frida Kahlo, Gustav Klimt, as well as present-day artist James Jean.

FAB COLLAB

The art was produced in partnership with LA Fashion Week, artLAB Salon, Mr. Turk, Trina Turk, and other LA style heavyweights.

WHERE

Preview at LA Fashion Week runway shows. Art opening on Saturday, March 25, at ArtLab Salon, 1357 4th St., Santa Monica. Free with RSVP. Click here.

WE SAY

Spring has sprung… don’t miss it!

lacedit-0001.jpg

In Shangri-La-La Land, all that's old is suddenly new again. And hotter than cool. Take a trip with Los Angeles Confidential Editor-in-Chief Spencer Beck as he seeks out the hidden-chic L.A. only insiders know.

Got some tips you'd like us to know about? Write to [email protected], and see previous stories here.

Tags: culture art la art exhibits artists exhibitions spencer beck _feature
Categories: Culture

