By Spencer Beck | March 3, 2017 | Culture

In the world’s movie capital, suddenly everything old is new again.

Theaters Were Originally Banned Here

When the movies blew into Hollywood in the early 1910s, there was a post office, a couple of markets, two hotels, and nary theater of any kind (ironically, a city ordinance restricted that).

Hollywood Boulevard Had a Different Name

Iconic Hollywood Boulevard was originally dusty Prospect Avenue!

Two Legendary Buildings Were Born Days Apart in 1927

On May 15, and May 18, 1927, two of the town’s most iconic structures debuted to much fanfare. The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, which would host the first Academy Awards exactly two years later, quickly became the stomping ground of moviedom’s swell set. Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, right across the street, premiered with Cecil B. DeMille’s Christian epic King of Kings, which no doubt helped to quell the town’s theater-hating Methodist founding fathers.

Capitol Records Is Celebrating 75 Years This Year

Hollywood’s third most celebrated landmark, the Capitol Records building, is hosting the 75th anniversary of the world-famous music company, the first to put down roots on the west coast, with a series of tributes and parties all year.

Prices Were (Very) Different

When Clark Gable and Carole Lombard first stayed in the penthouse of the Hollywood Roosevelt, it cost them five dollars a night. A move ticket was 25 cents. Today’s cost: $6,021.75.

Smoking Was Allowed

Frank Sinatra smoked unfiltered Camels while he recorded albums in the legendary studios at Capitol Records. Of course.

And for Lovers of Classic Hollywood, Don’t Miss This

The Oscar-winning All About Eve, the only movie besides Titanic and La La Land to be nominated for 14 Oscars, is coming to legendary Grauman’s for two nights only, March 5 and March 8. For tickets, click here.

