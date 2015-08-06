PartiesSee More
By Spencer Beck | March 3, 2017 | Culture
In the world’s movie capital, suddenly everything old is new again.
When the movies blew into Hollywood in the early 1910s, there was a post office, a couple of markets, two hotels, and nary theater of any kind (ironically, a city ordinance restricted that).
Iconic Hollywood Boulevard was originally dusty Prospect Avenue!
On May 15, and May 18, 1927, two of the town’s most iconic structures debuted to much fanfare. The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, which would host the first Academy Awards exactly two years later, quickly became the stomping ground of moviedom’s swell set. Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, right across the street, premiered with Cecil B. DeMille’s Christian epic King of Kings, which no doubt helped to quell the town’s theater-hating Methodist founding fathers.
Hollywood’s third most celebrated landmark, the Capitol Records building, is hosting the 75th anniversary of the world-famous music company, the first to put down roots on the west coast, with a series of tributes and parties all year.
When Clark Gable and Carole Lombard first stayed in the penthouse of the Hollywood Roosevelt, it cost them five dollars a night. A move ticket was 25 cents. Today’s cost: $6,021.75.
Frank Sinatra smoked unfiltered Camels while he recorded albums in the legendary studios at Capitol Records. Of course.
The Oscar-winning All About Eve, the only movie besides Titanic and La La Land to be nominated for 14 Oscars, is coming to legendary Grauman’s for two nights only, March 5 and March 8. For tickets, click here.
In Shangri-La-La Land, all that's old is suddenly new again. And hotter than cool. Take a trip with Los Angeles Confidential Editor-in-Chief Spencer Beck as he seeks out the hidden-chic L.A. only insiders know.
Got some tips you'd like us to know about? Write to [email protected], and see previous stories here.
