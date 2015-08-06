    

Parties

See More
Read More

May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
Read More

April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
Read More

April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

People

See More
Read More

May 12, 2017

9 LA Mamas Share What's on Their Mother's Day Wish List
Read More

May 11, 2017

Katherine Langford & Dylan Minnette on Working with Selena Gomez for '13 Reasons Why'
Read More

May 10, 2017

'Riverdale' Star K.J. Apa on Landing the Highly Coveted Archie Comics Role

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 11, 2017

5 Beloved LA Restaurants Now Offering Brunch Service
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 15, 2017

Summer Beauty Tips from Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Patrick Ta
Read More

May 10, 2017

Why You Need to Stock Up on These Denim Collabs
Read More

May 2, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Days
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

#LARetroCoolNOW: EIC Spencer Beck on 7 Tinseltown Tidbits to Celebrate 100 Years of Hollywood

By Spencer Beck | March 3, 2017 | Culture

Share

In the world’s movie capital, suddenly everything old is new again.

Emma-Stone-Ryan-Gosling-La-La-Land-Hollywood-Graumans-Chinese-Theatre.jpg

Theaters Were Originally Banned Here

When the movies blew into Hollywood in the early 1910s, there was a post office, a couple of markets, two hotels, and nary theater of any kind (ironically, a city ordinance restricted that).

Hollywood Boulevard Had a Different Name

Iconic Hollywood Boulevard was originally dusty Prospect Avenue!

Two Legendary Buildings Were Born Days Apart in 1927

On May 15, and May 18, 1927, two of the town’s most iconic structures debuted to much fanfare. The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, which would host the first Academy Awards exactly two years later, quickly became the stomping ground of moviedom’s swell set. Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, right across the street, premiered with Cecil B. DeMille’s Christian epic King of Kings, which no doubt helped to quell the town’s theater-hating Methodist founding fathers.

Capitol Records Is Celebrating 75 Years This Year

Hollywood’s third most celebrated landmark, the Capitol Records building, is hosting the 75th anniversary of the world-famous music company, the first to put down roots on the west coast, with a series of tributes and parties all year.

Prices Were (Very) Different

When Clark Gable and Carole Lombard first stayed in the penthouse of the Hollywood Roosevelt, it cost them five dollars a night. A move ticket was 25 cents. Today’s cost: $6,021.75.

Smoking Was Allowed

Frank Sinatra smoked unfiltered Camels while he recorded albums in the legendary studios at Capitol Records. Of course.

And for Lovers of Classic Hollywood, Don’t Miss This

The Oscar-winning All About Eve, the only movie besides Titanic and La La Land to be nominated for 14 Oscars, is coming to legendary Grauman’s for two nights only, March 5 and March 8. For tickets, click here.

lacedit-0001.jpg

In Shangri-La-La Land, all that's old is suddenly new again. And hotter than cool. Take a trip with Los Angeles Confidential Editor-in-Chief Spencer Beck as he seeks out the hidden-chic L.A. only insiders know.

Got some tips you'd like us to know about? Write to [email protected], and see previous stories here.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: celebrities hollywood films movies history spencer beck _feature
Categories: Culture

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 24, 2017

Comedy & Conservation Team Up to Present a Star-Studded Evening at Stand Up! For the Planet
Read More

April 21, 2017

Former LA Laker John Salley Spills on Magic Johnson, His Vegan Lifestyle, & Favorite LA Farmer's Markets
Read More

April 17, 2017

Spotted: Where Do The Beckhams Go for Family Night in LA?

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE