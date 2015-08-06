By Scott Huver | November 23, 2016 | People Feature

Outer space ass kicker Zoe Saldana goes for serious Hollywood gold in Ben Affleck's Live By Night.

“I like to feel that I can always be counted on,” says otherworldly star Zoe Saldana, here swathed in a couture confection by designer Nicolas Jebran. “I have to prove myself as a woman—my durability, my stamina. So I have to fight harder.”

Zoe Saldana admits that, as an actress whose film career has spanned multiple galaxies and far-reaching timelines, she had a tough time wrapping her head around a very unexpected request from Ben Affleck.

After playing the blue-skinned alien Neytiri in James Cameron’s eye-popping Avatar, the green-skinned warrior woman Gamora in Marvel’s crowd-pleasing Guardians of the Galaxy, and the mini-skirted 23rd-century Starfleet officer Uhura in the warp speed–paced Star Trek reboots, Saldana was asked by actor/writer/director Affleck if she’d like to travel back to the Prohibition Era for the crime-noir Live by Night, which he was adapting from author Dennis Lehane’s bestseller.

“I would have never considered gangster movies,” laughs Saldana, admitting no affinity for the genre. But Affleck was earnest in his opinion that she would make an ideal Graciella, the Cuban revolutionary engaged in a passionate crusade as well as an equally torrid romance with Affleck’s rum-running mobster character. “I was like, ‘Me? It’s a period piece—I do more future stuff.’ And then I just told myself, ‘Why not just work with Ben Affleck? Why not just play an Afro-Cuban that sells molasses to make rum in the 1920s in Florida?’ Like, ‘Why not do that?’”

“She was always my first choice,” confirms Affleck, who was unconcerned about any otherworldly baggage. “The fact that she had done contemporary movies and movies set in the future didn’t deter me. Her skill is evident in all her work, and what I was most moved by in her was the authenticity of her humanity. I don’t know what I would have done had she said no.” Saldana embraced her “why nots,” impressed with how Affleck’s acting background made him an open-minded collaborator.

“He just has a great deal of empathy for what we go through as actors, so his dynamic on a set is much friendlier, much more relaxed, more leveled,” she recalls. “Every day, every scene, every conversation I would have with Ben, I just felt really hooked. Like, ‘Okay, whatever input I’m adding, he’s really considering it.’” At first glance, Graciella had some of the steel and fire of Saldana’s more futuristic creations but also inspired deeper consideration for the actress, who boasts a diverse heritage (Dominican, Puerto Rican) and a peripatetic upbringing in New Jersey, the Dominican Republic, and Queens, New York.

“Trying to imagine that [1920s] America, how I would have been in that America, how I would have felt about that America, and how that America would have felt about me, I’m very happy that I did this intellectual pilgrimage,” she says. She works hard and doesn’t want to stop until she achieves something she feels is truthful,” says Affleck, pointing to her innate “great bullshit detector. Zoe isn’t going to let a false note pass unchallenged. She pushed me to make her character the truest it could be—and the most interesting.”

The energy that fuels that work ethic is on display in conversation with Saldana on virtually any subject: There’s a charge in the air as rapid-fire sentences fairly crackling with electric thought flow forth, punctuated with graceful, emphatic gestures and rich, ringing laughter. That she sees herself as a traveler on various journeys comes through loud and clear—for instance, she has a crystalline notion as to just why she ended up playing an array of action-oriented future-women.

“Growing up, I didn’t have the kind of role models that I needed, that I wanted,” she says. Aliens’ Ellen Ripley and The Terminator’s Sarah Connor were embraced, of course; running out of female examples, she aspired to heroics once reserved primarily for male action stars. “I just thought, ‘Oh my God, they’re doing such amazing, amazing things—I want to do that!’”

She rebelled against the types of all-too-typical roles she was expected to audition for. “It was hard for me in my 20s to accept parts where I was The Girlfriend,” she admits, recalling coming home from her agency with armloads of new scripts, eager to discover a choice part. “And then you open that page, usually page 20, and it says, ‘In comes so-and-so: Hot. Sexy. Legs for days.’ And you’re like, ‘Aw, why not just let her open her mouth first, and then we’ll judge her based on what she’s saying?’ I remember feeling disheartened, and kind of going, ‘I can’t do this.’”

Her background in dance opened the door to physical performance opportunities in increasingly fantastical storylines. “Space became this place that, yeah, I’m someone’s girlfriend, but I’m also the daughter of the king, or the queen of this tribe,” she says. “And we’re fighting to save this environment. That’s a multi-dimensional character, you know? So sometimes space provided a way to better roles for me. And I love action and science fiction… I was getting things out of my system. It’s what I was truly, truly enjoying.”

And she still adores her space-faring ass kickers and their far-flung worldviews: “I like thinking that if we aim for being in a better place, for doing bigger things, that we will eventually get there,” she says. She’ll re-team with Cameron for what she’s convinced will be equally epic and groundbreaking Avatar sequels, the plots of which he’s tantalizingly laid out for her over various dinners. “I’m loving the journey that he has set out for us as characters,” she says. “It’s only going to be greater, bigger, better. He raised the bar really high, and he’s going to meet his own [standard]— he’s going to match it or beat it. I just believe in him so much.”

Gratified by the success of Star Trek Beyond in that singular space franchise’s fiftieth anniversary year, she treasured the input she received by Uhura’s originator, Nichelle Nichols. “She said, ‘Just go for it. Just do your thing. Make her modern. Make her strong. Be Uhura. Don’t be afraid of her.’ She goes, ‘I’m not Uhura—that role is on the paper. Of course I added everything that I wanted it to be at that time, what I wanted women to be.’ And that was the most amazing validation, ever.”

For Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, she credits writer-director James Gunn for including an atypically fleshed-out dynamic between the female characters Gamora, a reformed assassin, and her sister Nebula (Karen Gillan). Gunn says he values the camaraderie he’s shared with Saldana—“my sister forever”—through both films. “I knew from the minute I first met Zoe that she was an extremely strong person,” he explains. “But I don’t think I expected her to be such a nerd! More than any other cast member, she enjoys the magic of science fiction that Guardians brings, and geeks out every time I show her a new bit of visual effects. I love those moments.”

“Now I am into being a woman in a different way,” she says after her string of empowered roles. “I react very negatively to feeling vulnerable or having others think that I’m in a vulnerable position. So I’m listening to those fears, and I’m addressing them by playing roles that make me feel more vulnerable. I’m embracing that femininity, that strength, that I used to mistake for weakness.” She admits that when she became a mother—and especially the mother of twins (she and her husband, Italian artist Marco Perego, are parents to two-year-old twin sons, Bowie and Cy)—she expected the doubled-down demands of parenthood to sap her vitality.

She soon proved herself wrong. “I would think it would slow me down, and it hasn’t,” she beams. “I have all this energy now for so many things that I want to do.” “It’s fantastic having twins,” she adds. “This is something that we certainly didn’t plan for. We wanted to start a family, but being blessed with a two-in-one shot is great. I grew up in a family of women. Now I have these three gentlemen who I’m living with, and who are just Mowglis: savages and super playful and spontaneous. I’m encouraged to keep up. I drank the Kool-Aid, and I love it!”

Both Saldana and Perego enjoy creative, all-immersive careers that frequently require extensive travel and long absences from home, but her voice grows undeniably tranquil as she reflects on the teamwork they employ to make sure every member of the family is satisfied. “We plan everything together—that way nobody feels slighted,” she says, glowingly describing the careful, sometimes self-sacrificing schedule-building they employ.

“We’re unconditional with each other: unconditionally supportive of each other’s careers, and professions, and desires, and goals. But we can only be this by having absolute transparency. When we hit a road block, then we take the time to figure how we’re going to move that block and keep moving on down the road.” It’s an ethic she hopes reflects in her professional life as well.

“One thing that I’ve always known about myself is that I can be trusted to solve a problem, that I can be counted on,” she says. “And in order for me to be in that position, I have to prove myself as a woman— my durability, my stamina: ‘Can I remain standing after I go through the same kind of challenge as a male?’ So you have to fight harder. I always loved owning that aptitude— acquiring it, and having it, and having others acknowledge it and notice it.”

She’s hoping her two little rampaging Mowglis at home notice it, too. “By the time they’re old enough and they’re being asked ‘What does your mom do?’ I want to give them ample options of what they can say,” she says. “As opposed to just, ‘My mom’s an actress.’’’ And then she offers an alternative description, punctuated by laughter, but still certainly apt: “‘She’s a kick-ass alien woman!’”