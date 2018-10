| October 25, 2018 | Parties

The Los Angeles Builders Ball, presented by Habitat for Humanity of Greater LA, took over the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on October 14, 2015. The star-studded event, which raised more than $750,000, honored Earvin Magic Johnson, Bernards, and Bank of America for their commitment to serving LA in the building and real estate spheres. Guests of the evening enjoyed a cocktail reception and auction, as well as an exclusive performance by R&B recording artist Jeffrey Osborne.