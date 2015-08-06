    

8th Annual Hollywood Domino Gala & Tournament
Janelle Monáe X Instagram Host “Fem The Future” Brunch
CFDA Fashion Brunch in We.Ho

| February 20, 2019 | Parties

On February 19, 2015, stars celebrated the 8th Annual Hollywood Domino Gala & Tournament sponsored by Heineken at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The event supported the nonprofit organization Artists for Peace and Justice. Attendees included Patricia Arquette, Adrien Brody, Kevin Jonas, and more. Guests enjoyed performances by Natasha Bedingfield, Aloe Blacc, and Pirulo y la Tribu.

Photography by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

