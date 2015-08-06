'LAC' and Tudor Watch Host Dinner Party

| November 26, 2018 | Parties

An exclusive crowd of Los Angeles Confidential and Tudor Watch VIPs gathered at Beso in Hollywood to celebrate the highly anticipated relaunch of Tudor Watch in the US on November 21, 2013. The stylish dinner featured a blend of classic steakhouse and authentic Latin dishes with entrées like chilli rubbed skirt steak and jidori chicken, which complemented a drink menu of California artisanal wine, beer, and cocktails.