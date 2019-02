Wonderful Halos Event with Tracy Anderson

| February 6, 2019 | Parties

On Thursday, February 5, 2015, Tracy Anderson danced the day away with the children at the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank. The event celebrated the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank's unique partnership with Wonderful Halos. Wonderful Halos is donating $100,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs of America to support healthy lifestyle programs at Clubs around the country.