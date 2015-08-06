    

Parties

Women of Influence 2019
LA Opera ARIA After-Party at Preux & Proper
BRA Women on the Rise

People

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Women of Influence 2019

| March 29, 2019 | Parties

Los Angeles Confidential honored the 2019 Women of Influence at a posh luncheon at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on March 22. Guests sat at a stunning 78-person table on the Jean-Georges patio, set with succulents, tea lights, and florals by LA Flower Girl. Fellow Woman of Influence Rachel Bloom served as honorary hostess and led the group in a rousing rosé toast. Jean-Georges Restaurant treated the women to a sumptuous lunch menu, featuring salmon and truffle mashed potatoes along with a too-beautiful-to-eat chocolate and raspberry dessert that was equal parts cake, sorbet, and sculpture. Each Woman of Influence left with a lovely framed copy of her portrait and BB Lifestyle products.

Tags: women of influence waldorf astoria

Photography by Dylan Lujano

