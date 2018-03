Women in the World Salon Los Angeles

| February 15, 2018 | Parties

On February 13, legendary journalist Tina Brown brought her Women in the World live global events series to Los Angeles where #TimesUp, #MeToo, Sexism in Silicon Valley, Syria and Sex Trafficking took center stage. A guest list of movers and shakers came to Neuehouse Hollywood for the salon, which included a diverse list of influential guest speakers including Viola Davis, Olivia Munn, Joy-Ann Reid, Kara Swisher, Nancy Dubuc, Zainab Salbi and Dr. Rola Hallam speaking on these powerful and timely issues. During the Salon, Toyota inducted Emily Kennedy into its Mothers of Invention program, which since 2012, has recognized the ingenuity of 20 women - who are tackling the world’s most challenging issues with remarkable innovation and creativity - with a total of $1 million in grants. To learn more about Women in the World please visit: www.WomenintheWorld.com