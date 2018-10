Who What Wear x Tacori Presents: Love, Los Angeles

October 10, 2018

Famed California-based jewelry designer, TACORI, announced its first-ever demi-fine jewelry capsule collection, “Love, Los Angeles” powered by its partnership with Who What Wear with a star-studded event at NeueHouse Hollywood. The “Love, Los Angeles” collaboration is a modern, minimalist jewelry capsule collection that celebrates the casual elegance of Los Angeles; the shared fashion-forward hometown of both TACORI and Who What Wear. Guests including Kate Bosworth, Whitney Port and Christa B. Allen enjoyed an exclusive first look preview of the “Love, Los Angeles” collection ahead of its official launch on October 23rd, and learned about the inspiration behind the collection from Kat Collings of Who What Wear and Nadine Tacorian of TACORI.