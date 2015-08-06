    

Parties

See More
Read More

September 12, 2017

IVY Ideas Night Featuring DJ Kaskade
Read More

August 16, 2017

Sotheby's Los Angeles Presents Shake It Up / Works from the Mario Testino Collection
Read More

August 14, 2017

2017 Sundance NEXT FEST

People

See More
Read More

September 13, 2017

'This is Us' Star Chrissy Metz on the Show's Upcoming Season & What to Expect From Her Emmy Look
Read More

September 12, 2017

Here's How Jewelry Designer to the Stars Colette Steckel & Jeweler Jaimie Geller are Supporting Hurricane Relief
Read More

September 12, 2017

Mixologist Charles Joly on the Cocktail the Stars Will be Drinking This Emmy Weekend

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

September 14, 2017

Where to Find the Best Boozy Desserts in LA
Read More

August 28, 2017

5 LA Chefs Share Their Favorite Dishes to Serve at Summer Barbecues
Read More

August 21, 2017

Visit These Top LA Pizzerias for a Slice of Heaven

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

September 12, 2017

8 Designer Secrets of LA's Iconic Hollywood Regency Style
Read More

September 1, 2017

LA Homes with Backyards Perfect for Grilling This Summer
Read More

August 25, 2017

Modern LA Homes to Inspire Your next Renovation

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

September 11, 2017

The One Trendy Makeup Look You'll Need This Fall and Where to get it
Read More

August 31, 2017

Eco-Friendly Hair Products to Keep Your Locks Healthy
Read More

August 21, 2017

The Hottest Luxury Watches on the Market Right Now
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Where to go on Your Next Trip to Santa Barbara

By Kathryn Romeyn | September 15, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Forget the car. With a chic new city-adjacent hotel and lots to do in the "zone", it's time to hop a train to Santa Barbara.

Santa-Barbera-4.jpg

Now is not the time to write off LA’s northern neighbor, Santa Barbara, as a sleepy surf town. The postcard-perfect enclave known as the “American Riviera” has far more than local vino on tap this fall. For one, there’s the justopened, uberluxe Hotel Californian (36 State St., 805-882-0100; thehotelcalifornian.com). A-list designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard studded the bespoke Moroccan-meets-Spanish Colonial property with more than a million pieces of indigenous, custommade tile. Original artwork references Old Hollywood in a wholly modern way, while cobra-like amulets— which represented great wisdom in ancient Egypt— decorate the 121 rooms and suites that boast tile wainscoting, Mascioni linens, mashrabiya paneling, and $3,700 Kallista shower heads. Sweet.

The exotic Moorish inspiration goes beyond Bullard’s plush, colorsplashed guest rooms. The grand shared spaces of the circa 1925 hotel (the original façade was preserved)—including a glam ballroom, rooftop pool, and Moroccaninspired spa—also feature his distinctive six-point-star theme. But the designer doesn’t expect guests to stay ensconced in his hideaway, however idyllic. Says Bullard, “Hotel Californian is perfectly placed at the end of State Street, where the beach and the town intersect, making it a primo location to enjoy all that Santa Barbara has to offer.” On foot, for a change!

Indeed, the hotel’s Funk Zone-centric neighbors include MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation (125 State St., 805-770-5000; moxi.org) (Law & Order’s Dick Wolf and wife, Noelle, are major benefactors), which recently opened with 70 interactive family-friendly exhibits, such as a studio where visitors can make soundtracks to Fox Studios film clips. And while the hotel’s twin restos—led by executive chef Alexander La Motte—promise to titillate taste buds, the profusion of dining destinations within walking distance begs for an extended stay. The months-old Santo Mezcal (119 State St.,805-883-3593), just down the street, focuses on fresh seafood and boasts a super-creative mixology program that highlights its namesake and of-themoment spirit. Around the corner, Somerset Restaurant (7 E. Anapamu St., 805-845-7112; somsersetsb.com), with chef Lauren Herman (Lucques, A.O.C.) in the kitchen, wows diners with its California farm-to-table fare (all ingredients are exclusively sourced within a 100-mile radius) and European “grand café” atmosphere, which blends white Calacatta marble and zinc tabletops with original 1950s sconces. Good taste in every sense—like dreamy Santa Barbara itself.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: santa barbara Fall 2017
Categories: Lifestyle

RENDERINGS COURTESY OF HOTEL CALIFORNIAN (HOTEL CALIFORNIAN); PHOTOGRAPHY BY JASON RICK (MULLER FAMILY SOUND TRACK); CHRIS CHANDLER (SOMERSET)

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Where to go on Your Next Trip to Santa Barbara

Read More
Celebrate National Women's Health and Fitness Day with These 4 Wellness Tips, Presented by OUE Skyspace LA

Read More
These 6 Boutique Hotels' Pools are the Perfect Places to Cool Off Before the End of Summer

 

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE