Los Angeles Confidential's Grammys Celebration with G-Eazy
Read More
The XX Project's Power Awards Brunch
Read More
ROC Nation | The Brunch

Wheat Pop-Up Boutique Grand Opening at Hotel Casa del Mar

| February 6, 2019 | Parties

The grand opening of the first-ever West Coast pop-up shop from luxury lifestyle boutique Wheat in the Pacific-facing lobby of Hotel Casa del Mar inaugurated January 31, 2019. Wheat founder and fashion entrepreneur Molly Shaheen toasted and mingled during the celebration with her actor husband, Huw Collins. Wheat offers a collection of apparel and home goods that marries the chic, carefree look of the West Coast with classic East Coast sophistication. Other celebrities who helped celebrate the grand openning included Perrey Reeves, Ian Harding, Brant Daugherty, and Kim Hidalgo.

Tags: hotel casa del mar brant daugherty Wheat molly sheehan huw collins Ian Harding Kim Hidalgo

Anthony Nguyen

