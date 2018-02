WanderLuxxe House at Sundance 2018

| January 25, 2018 | Parties

Los Angeles Confidential was proud to sponsor the WanderLuxxe House January 19-23 at Sundance 2018. WanderLuxxe, in partnership with Apex Social Club, hosted daily fitness classes, happy hours, filmmaker panels, premiere parties, and musical performances at a picturesque Deer Valley estate. Celebrities including Nicolas Cage, Common, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Elijah Wood, Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, The Black Eyed Peas, and more enjoyed events at the House which included specialty cocktails and curated exclusive performances and experiences. WanderLuxxe, founded by Marti Hines and Lola Wood, is the premier luxury film festival concierge experience with events each year at Sundance, Tribeca, and Cannes.