WanderLuxxe Celebrates Diversity in Television Honoring 2018 Emmy Nominees

| October 12, 2018 | Parties

Wanderluxxe and Variety hosted an inaugural luncheon celebrating men and women Emmy nominees who represent the best of diversity in Hollywood. Stars including Sarah Silverman, Diane Warren, and Kelly Jenrette were honored for their outstanding roles and presented with a crystal award statue at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Guests enjoyed Heineken beer, a champagne toast by Perrier Jouet, specialty cocktails featuring Absolut Elyx, LVE Wines, Hiro Sake specialty drinks, all served in Tossware custom tumblers. Attendees also received MAC Cosmetics, and custom WanderLuxxe candles.