WE Hosts Party With a Purpose

| April 19, 2018 | Parties

On April 18th, WE hosted Party with a Purpose, in partnership with PacSun, to celebrate WE Day on April 19th. Party with a Purpose gathered WE activists and celebrity ambassadors at West Hollywood hotspot Peppermint Club to celebrate the incredible impacts WE is making to affect change across North America and the world. Lilly Singh and Winnie Harlow, both gave an empowering speeches about their individual experiences with WE, while dvsn gave a standout performance of Hallucinations. Other VIP guests included Paula Abdul, Henry Winkler, Adrian Grenier, Monique Coleman, Olesya Rulin and Keshia Chante.