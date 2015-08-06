Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

| November 2, 2017 | Calendar

Instead of lighting up a tree, Venetians have an annual tradition of lighting up their historic trestle sign that spells out "V E N I C E" with bulbs of red and green to ring in the season! The night's festivities include treats from event sponsors, many of them from the roster of Venice's incredible restaurants, live musical performances and the highlight: a local celebrity pulling the huge switch that lights up the Sign. Past local luminaries to do the honor include Robert Downey Jr, Angelica Huston, P!nk, and Robby Kreiger of The Doors. Put on by the Venice Chamber of Commerce, an organization that traces its roots in the community back to 1907 and civic founder Abbot Kinney, this funky, eclectic celebration is the one-of-a-kind type of thing only found in Venice! 6PM-9PM, Saturday, December 2nd at Windward Ave and Pacific Ave, Venice